Paternity leave helps women’s mental health

Last year, the report Women in the Labor Marketfrom the consultancy McKinseyfound that female professionals were dealing with historically high levels of burnout and that there was a growing gender gap in employee burnout rates.

Many women had already left the workforce during the pandemic, which threatened decades of progress. Even with some of them returning to work, the unstable situation with closed day care centers left professionals and mothers overwhelmed and stressed.

To make matters worse, those who opted for remote work were at risk of becoming “second-class employees” and missing out on promotions or important tasks. It’s no wonder that one in four women is considering lowering their professional aspirations or even quitting their careers.

New research by McKinsey suggests that corporate support for paternity leave can help solve this problem. In addition, normalizing paternity leave is beneficial for everyone involved: it improves employees’ lives at home, job satisfaction and general well-being.

Paternity leave and mothers’ well-being

More support for paternity leave is not just about equity. It’s a substantial investment in employee well-being – for both men and women.

Virtually 100% of the men surveyed in the survey found the experience of taking paternity leave a positive one, were happy they had done it, and would do it again. And 90% said they improved their relationship with their partner.

One of the lessons of the pandemic is that what happens at home is closely linked to what happens at work. Happier employees are more productive employees.

Recent research and studies also indicate that paternity leave has long-term benefits for couples, translating into greater equality in the sharing of household responsibilities. That kind of equity means less strain for working moms. Paternity leave resulted in greater life satisfaction and well-being for both men and women, but the positive effect was even stronger for them.

Greater equity and father involvement in child care can also improve mothers’ well-being in other ways. Studies show that lack of parental involvement is a significant factor in the likelihood of postpartum depression. A Swedish law allowing parents to take up to 30 days of leave has led to a 26% reduction in anti-anxiety prescriptions for mothers and a 14% reduction in hospitalizations or visits to a specialist.

equality at work

Supporting paternity leave also helps women in the workplace. With greater paternal involvement, mothers can return to their roles earlier, somewhat offsetting the so-called “maternity penalty”.

Some of the benefits of paternity leave for women are quite measurable. McKinsey cites research that tracked nearly 9,000 families regarding parental pay over five years, starting one year before childbirth until age four. The results were more than convincing: for every month the father took leave, the mother’s income increased by 7%.

While research is still inconclusive, other studies also seem to indicate that paid paternity leave has the potential to significantly contribute to close the pay gap between men and women. It should be no accident that the countries with the smallest pay gaps also have some of the most generous parental leave policies.

Talent attraction and retention

Paternity leave policies More progressive and better overall support for child care can also play an important role in helping companies win an increasingly fierce battle for talent.

The Great Layoff, a wave of resignations in the United States and other countries, was in part motivated by problems with the children. And 45% of professionals who are mothers left the job market saying that taking care of their children was a significant reason.

The reverse is also true: companies that step forward and take the lead in offering a variety of childcare options and supporting paternity leave will increasingly stand out from the rest of the pack as attractive places to work.

According to McKinsey, 83% of women and 81% of men say daycare benefits are a significant factor in their decision to stay with their current employer or explore other options.

And the men who took the leave said the experience made them more energized as employees. Many said they were returning to work feeling more motivated and more likely to stay longer with their current organization. In short, paternity leave gave a “longevity boost” to their careers.

The evidence is clear: when men take paternity leave, women benefit. What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by committing to a win-win policy that improves the well-being and job satisfaction of all employees and helps us make progress towards a fairer workplace?

>> Apply or nominate someone for the 2022 Under 30 selection