Paulo Roberto Costa, 1st Lava Jato whistleblower and former Petrobras director, dies | Rio de Janeiro

Paulo Roberto was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison in cases related to Lava Jato, in Paraná. The engineer responded to the process in freedom because of the collaboration agreements signed with the Justice.

Paulo Roberto Costa was arrested together in March 2014, when Operation Lava Jato was launched. Days later, he obtained a habeas corpus from Justice, but was arrested again.

1 of 3 Former Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa at CPI. — Photo: Reproduction Former Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa at CPI. — Photo: Reproduction

2 of 3 Former Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa, when giving testimony to the Justice of Paraná — Photo: Reproduction Former Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa, when giving testimony to the Justice of Paraná — Photo: Reproduction

After two months in prison, the engineer decided to collaborate with the investigations and detailed how the scheme worked.

It was from his testimonies that the police discovered how the distribution of resources diverted from Petrobras worked.

Contractors that had contracts with the state-owned company overcharged the values ​​of the services they provided, through contracts additive to the works.

Part of the overbilling amounts were used to pay bribes to Petrobras directors and also to supply the cash for political parties, in this case the PT, PMDB and PP.

Costa became a director of Petrobras in 2004, on the recommendation of former federal deputy José Janene, who died in 2010. He remained in the position until 2012, when he resigned and opened the consulting company.

Janene was elected by the Paraná PP and was also involved in the monthly allowance scandal. As the money changer Alberto Youssef would later reveal, Janene would have come from the idea of ​​using the Petrobras structure to raise money to pay the government’s allied base in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in exchange for the approval of strategic projects for the federal government. .