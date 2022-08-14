Paulo Roberto Costa, 1st Lava Jato whistleblower, dies at 68

The former director of Supply at Petrobras Paulo Roberto Costa, responsible for initiating the award-winning accusations of the Lava Jato operation, died this Saturday (13.Aug.2022), at the age of 68. He was suffering from cancer, according to the Folha de S.Paulo.

Costa was arrested in March 2014 for alleged destruction of evidence amid an investigation into a corruption scheme at the oil company. He was later sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption and money laundering.

The engineer’s sentence was signed by the then judge Sergio Moro, current pre-candidate of União Brasil for the Senate from Paraná.

Costa directed the company’s Supply area from 2004 to 2012, during the Lula and Dilma Rousseff governments, both from the PT. His choice for the position came from the PP nomination.

Operation Lava Jato, commanded by Moro in Curitiba (PR), began on March 17, 2014. Costa was arrested 3 days later.

