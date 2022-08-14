Paulo Roberto Costa, first Lava Jato whistleblower, dies – 08/13/2022 – Poder

Former Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa died this Saturday (13) in Rio de Janeiro, aged 68.

The information was confirmed to the report by the family, who stated that he suffered from cancer.

Costa was the first whistleblower of Operação Lava Jato, which began in 2014, and became the pivot of the Petrobras scandal in its first year. He was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison in the case trials in Paraná, but left jail due to his collaboration agreement.

The former director was arrested in March 2014, when the investigation came to him after an investigation that initially targeted money changer Alberto Youssef. The Federal Police discovered at the time that the money changer had bought a Land Rover car for the state-owned executive. The revelation took Petrobras to the center of investigations.

Costa directed the company’s Supply area from 2004 to 2012, during the Lula and Dilma Rousseff administrations. His choice for the position was surrounded by controversy, as he was nominated by the PP — reports were that party leaders, such as the then deputy José Janene, demanded the post already in view of the potential for collection in contracts in this area.

Later, he also had the support of the PMDB to stay in office. A mechanical engineer graduated from the Federal University of Paraná, he had joined Petrobras in 1977 through a public tender.

In the denunciation, he said that he reached a limit in his career “where technical competence was so sufficient to progress, being necessary to ascend to the level of directors a political patronage as occurs in all companies linked to the government”.

In the middle of the final stretch of the 2014 presidential campaign, their testimonies with reports of deviations in the oil company began to be publicized, turning into ammunition against Dilma’s candidacy.

He said that a cartel of contractors was formed in the Petrobras business and that bribes were paid, part of which was intended for state-owned executives and part for political parties, including PT, PMDB and PP.

Costa was initially detained because the operation’s authorities understood that he and his family had tried to destroy evidence when they were the targets of a search warrant. The episode was portrayed in two productions about Lava Jato: the TV series “O Mechanism”, from 2018, and the movie “Policia Federal: A Lei é para Todos”, from 2017.

The former director was released in May 2014, but was detained again due to information sent from Switzerland about accounts used to receive bribes.

In August of that year, he ended up agreeing to collaborate with the authorities, under the commitment of returning money that was abroad.

His agreement provided that he would relinquish $2.8 million on behalf of family members in a bank in Cayman and another $23 million held in Switzerland, which he acknowledged “are all, in full, the proceeds of criminal activity.”

It also established the payment of another R$ 5 million in civil damages and determined the loss of assets, such as a speedboat and land.

At the same time, Alberto Youssef also signed a new collaboration commitment, which catapulted the revelations about irregularities in Petrobras contracts.

He was detained for more than five months in Paraná, a period he called “hell”, and another year under house arrest in Rio. In 2015, he went to the semi-open regime, living in Itaipava, district of Petrópolis (RJ).

In an interview with Sheet that year he said, “I became a leper. That year in prison was a year of leprosy. People ran away from me and they keep running.”

On the same occasion, he stated that, without his denunciation, “Lava Jato would not have existed” and said that he opted for the agreement on the advice of the family. Daughters and sons-in-law were prosecuted in Lava Jato over accusations of destruction of evidence.

The Public Ministry even questioned his and relatives’ statements in this case specifically and even asked for a review of benefits for breach of the agreement.

Throughout Lava Jato, countless testimonies were given by him in processes and investigations. Only the series made public in March 2015 had 80 chapters.

Based on them and on Youssef’s reports, the Attorney General’s Office that month asked the Federal Supreme Court to investigate dozens of congressmen, a move that left the political milieu in great turmoil at the time.

The duo’s accusations and the investigators’ findings motivated other targets of the operation to also opt for the award-winning collaboration. The sequence of accusations made the Federal Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office advance on evidence of irregularities that covered companies from the most different areas and politicians from different spectrums, in addition to tentacles in other bodies, such as Caixa Econômica and the Angra nuclear plant.

The name of the former director of Petrobras appears 46 times in the sentence of the then judge Sergio Moro who sentenced Lula to prison in 2017. The former executive was even heard as a witness in the process, the most important of Lava Jato. His account helped to support the prosecution’s thesis that the construction company OAS had a kind of current account with the PT from which the former president of the Republic would have benefited.

Costa said, about his work at Petrobras, that the works carried out by the state-owned company were not unnecessary and that the prices were not overpriced. He also stated that the management in the board was not just “banditry” and that there were achievements.