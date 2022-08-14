Paulo Roberto Costa, former director of Petrobras and 1st Lava Jato whistleblower, dies

Former Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa died this Saturday (13), in Rio de Janeiro, at the age of 68. He, who was the first whistleblower of Operation Lava Jato, started in 2014, and became the pivot of the Petrobras scandal in its first year, was facing cancer.

Paulo Roberto Costa was arrested in March 2014, when the investigation came to him after an investigation that initially targeted money changer Alberto Youssef. The Federal Police discovered at the time that the money changer had bought a Land Rover car for the state-owned executive.

Costa directed the company’s Supply area from 2004 to 2012, under the PT governments Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. His choice for the position was surrounded by controversy, as it came from the nomination of the PP – reports were that party leaders demanded the post due to the potential for collection in contracts in this area.

The testimonies of Paulo Roberto Costa with reports of deviations at Petrobras began to be published in the final stretch of the 2014 presidential campaign, won by Dilma, but with strong wear and tear on the part of the PT because of the Lava Jato unfolding.

He said that a cartel of contractors was formed in the Petrobras business and that bribes were paid, part of which was intended for state-owned executives and part for political parties, including PT, PMDB and PP. (With Folhapress)