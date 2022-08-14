Paulo Roberto Costa, former director of Petrobras, dies at 68

posted on 08/13/2022 23:27 / updated on 08/13/2022 23:28



(credit: Carlos Moura/CB/DA Press)

The former director of Petrobras and the first whistleblower of the Lava-Jato operation, Paulo Roberto Costa, has died at the age of 68. According to information from the family, released by the Folha de S. Paulothe engineer suffered from cancer and died in Rio de Janeiro, on the afternoon of this Saturday (13/8).

Costa became nationally known during the Lava-Jato operation, when he was arrested for involvement in corruption schemes at Petrobras. In March 2014, when he was arrested three days after the operation began, the former director of the state-owned company became the pivot of the scandal at the oil company by signing a plea bargain agreement with the Federal Public Ministry.

During the denunciation, the engineer revealed million-dollar enrichment schemes that benefited politicians. Among those denounced are the ex-minister of the Civil House Antonio Palocci, the ex-governor of Rio de Janeiro Sérgio Cabral, the ex-governor of Maranhão Roseana Sarney, among others, and gave important information that led to the investigation of powerful politicians such as Romero Jucá and Renan Calheiros. Costa also admitted to having received bribes from contractors who were part of a cartel in Petrobras.

The former director even returned R$ 79 million to Petrobras, of which he assumed were all “products of criminal activity”. This money was the result of an agreement signed with the Prosecutor’s Office, in which Costa gave up US$ 23 million in accounts in Switzerland and US$ 2.8 million in the Cayman Islands, in the name of family members.

Trajectory

Paulo Roberto Costa was born in Telêmaco Borba, city of Paraná. He graduated in engineering from the Federal University of Paraná and joined Petrobras in 1977 as a career employee. In 1990 he was director of Gaspetro and, between 2004 and 2012, during the Lula and Dilma Rousseff governments, he held the position of director of Petrobras.

The choice of Costa for the position of director of the oil company came from the nomination of the Progressive Party (PP) – today Progressistas – and was surrounded by controversy.