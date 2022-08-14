payments of R$ 600 and R$ 710 RETURN TODAY (15); See AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSULTA and BOLSA FAMÍLIA CALENDAR

O Brazil aid will be paid again for new groups of subscribers this Monday (15), after a brief stoppage period this weekend.

In addition to the payment of Brazil aid in BRL 600we will have the deposit of gas voucher (R$ 110) this August.

In this article, you can check:

By the end of the year, the payment of the Brazil aid will be from BRL 600. O deposit started this August.

In 2023, the Brazil aid will have a minimum value of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries.

As mentioned above, we will have the deposit of the gas voucher this August. The benefit is paid every two months.

As well as the Brazil aidO gas ticket had increased value and will pay BRL 110.

Any person registered in the Brazil aid will receive at least this month of Augusta portion of BRL 600.

To receive the share of BRL 710is required, is also registered in the gas ticket.

the deposit of Brazil aid will be released from the 9th of August, as well as the gas ticket.

As you know, the payment of both benefits is made according to the number of the NIS of each beneficiary.

See when you will receive the Auxílio Brasil August:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;





NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;





NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;





NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;





NIS ending on 5th – Received on August 15th;





NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;





NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;





NIS ended on 8 – Receives August 18;





NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;





NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22

