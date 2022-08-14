PBH promotes vaccination Saturday for children in malls in the capital

The City of Belo Horizonte promotes, this Saturday (13), vaccination day for children in nine malls in the capital. Immunosuppressed 3-year-olds and the 4-year-old general public can be vaccinated against Covid-19. Children from 1 to 4 years old are summoned against polio. The public from 6 months to 5 years of age can also receive the influenza vaccine. The immunizer against influenza is trivalent and acts against three viruses (H1N1, H3N2 and influenza B virus).

Vaccination stations will be installed in the following locations: Via Shopping Barreiro, Anchieta Garden Shopping, Shopping Cidade, Boulevard Shopping, Power Shopping Centerminas, Minas Shopping, Shopping Del Rey, Ponteio Lar Shopping and Shopping Estação BH.

Vaccination hours in all shopping centers will be from 12:00 to 18:00.

Children must attend the vaccination points accompanied by their parents or legal guardians and preferably present an identification document with photo or birth certificate, CPF, proof of address and vaccination card.

If the monitoring is carried out by a third party, it is necessary to present the authorization for vaccination duly completed and signed by parents or legal guardians.

Vaccination locations this Saturday (13/08)

Via Shopping (Barreiro): Avenida Afonso Vaz de Melo, 640, Barreiro

Anchieta Garden Shopping (Center-South): Rua Francisco Deslandes, 900, Anchieta

Shopping Cidade (Center-South): Rua dos Tupis, 337, Centro

Boulevard Shopping (East): Avenida dos Andradas, 3000, Santa Efigênia

Power Shopping Centerminas (Northeast): Avenida Pastor Anselmo Silvestre, 1495, União

Minas Shopping (Northeast): Avenida Cristiano Machado, 4000, União

Shopping Del Rey (Northwest): Avenida Presidente Carlos Luz, 3001, Pampulha

Ponteio Lar Shopping (West): BR-356, 2500, Santa Lucia

Shopping Estação BH (Venda Nova): Avenida Cristiano Machado, 11.833, Vila Cloris

Vaccines available:

Covid-19: for immunosuppressed 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds in general

Poliomyelitis: for children aged 1 to 4 years

Influenza: for children aged 6 months to 5 years