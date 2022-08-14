Perfect round? Palmeiras wins first direct confrontation and rivals dry to maintain advantage | palm trees

One thing is certain: Palmeiras will have a greater advantage in the lead at the end of the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. After beating Corinthians on Saturday, in Itaquera, Verdão put pressure on their rivals this Sunday.

The Palmeiras opened the round with six points more in first place. The result against Corinthians, currently vice-leaders, expanded the gap to nine points. In the worst case, the difference will be at least seven points.

Best moments of Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Fluminense is in third place, with 38 points. The difference, now ten points, can decrease if the Cariocas beat Inter – the game will be this Sunday, in Porto Alegre, at 19h.

Earlier, at Maracanã, another direct confrontation. Flamengo, fifth place with 36 points, receives Athletico, today in fourth place with 37 points.

1 of 2 Palmeiras players celebrate against Corinthians — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF Palmeiras players celebrate in front of Corinthians — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

Palmeiras beat Corinthians in the first of three direct confrontations. Verdão’s next opponents will be Flamengo – on the 21st, at Allianz Parque – and Fluminense – the game is scheduled for the 28th, at Maracanã, but should change because of the Libertadores table.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Abel Ferreira’s team is the owner of the best defense and the best attack in the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the 72.7% use, Verdão is the owner of the best campaign as a visitor. But the numbers, however, do not make the coach excited.

– I don’t focus on records, on being the best defense, best attack, on being the best visitor. That’s not our focus, our focus is to be better every day. The rest is a consequence. What worries me is that players feel happy to play our way, feel able to play to win against whoever and wherever, knowing that we won’t always win. That fills me with pride in these players. We’re not even the best, but we want to beat the best. That’s what we did at the home of a great opponent like Corinthians – he said.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧

2 of 2 Dudu and Piquerez embrace in Corinthians vs Palmeiras — Photo: Newton Menezes/Futura Press Dudu and Piquerez embrace in Corinthians vs Palmeiras — Photo: Newton Menezes/Futura Press