Pezzolano changes speech at Cruzeiro and rejects change of scheme: “It would be very stupid” | cruise

Supporter of the scheme with three defenders for more than one shift, the coach of Cruzeiro, Paulo Pezzolano, went back and said that he does not intend to change the style of play of the team. after the draw with Chapecoense the Uruguayan said that a change at this point would be “very stupid”.

In Pezzolano’s assessment, the change in the tactical scheme would lead to instability for the Cruzeiro team. What the Uruguayan wants are just changes of pieces. In the mid-year transfer window, Cruzeiro had the arrivals of Bruno Rodrigues, Marquinhos Cipriano, Luís Felipe, Pablo Siles, Lincoln, Juan Christian and Wesley Gasolina, who made his debut against Chapecoense.

“The best team in the world doesn’t change. Today, Cruzeiro is the best team in this Series, so it’s hard to change”

– It would be very stupid to change now, that Cruzeiro is in first, that we scored all the points that we did playing this way, because it will bring instability and this is not the time for instability in the championship. I will, yes, exchange pieces, one playing on the right, the other on the left, but the figure will continue to be like this.

Pezzolano’s statement came just over two months after the coach revealed his desire for a tactical change. The Uruguayan feared that his opponents would come to understand how to break the three-backs scheme. At the time, Pezzolano said the change would come “at the right time”.

– Today, opponents are already aware of this, and sometimes it is easier for them. So, in another game we can surprise playing in a different way that I would like. I would like to play in another way, but let’s wait for the right moment – said Pezzolano, in early June.

The first time that Cruzeiro adopted the scheme with three defenders was in the match against Londrina, in the first round of Série B, in April. To this day, the coach maintains it, despite some changes during the matches.

With the style of play marked by the intensity, Pezzolano came to accumulate a sequence of nine consecutive victories, with only one goal conceded.

True to his style, the coach even improvised players in the defense line, to maintain the scheme. Machado and Neto Moura, for example, were already used in the defense, when the coach did not have one of the three holders available.