Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro, talks about ‘playing with courage’ against Grmio

photo: Publicity/Cruise Pezzolano wants Cruzeiro to be the protagonist against Grmio in the South next weekend

Coach Paulo Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro, spoke of “playing with courage” against Grmio, the next opponent in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Next Sunday (21/8), the teams will meet at Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre, for the 25th round.

After the draw with Chapecoense, at Estdio Man Garrincha, in Brasília, Pezzolano planned a direct confrontation for the Serie B title with Grmio. The Uruguayan assesses the match as “very difficult”, but expects Cruzeiro to play with courage in the South.

“It’s a very difficult game. Playing as a visitor against Grmio is very difficult. A very good squad, a good coach. We have to play our game there, put a lot of intensity and play with courage in their field. We know that today is a direct confrontation for the first position. , but we know it won’t be the access game. There are still many games left”, he evaluated.

“It’s going to be the duel that can already put the most difference in first place, which would be good. But don’t worry, there are still many games to go. to be prepared for that”, he added.

Tactical changes on the Cruise?

Pezzolano was also asked about possible tactical changes on Cruzeiro. The Uruguayan assured that he won’t do it for now: “Why do something different if you’re doing it well?”, he asked.

“The best teams in the world don’t change. They make a difference according to the space that the rival leaves. Today, Cruzeiro is the best team in this series. So, it’s difficult to change. points playing that way,” he said.

“Why? Because it will bring instability, and at the moment it generates instability in the championship. When you are bad, yes, you have to change, you have to prove something different. But why do something different if you are doing well?”, he added. .

Despite that, as usual, the coach did not deny the possibility of changes of pieces and variations of positions between the players in the duel against Grmio.

“Yes, changing pieces… A left-hander playing on the right, a right-hander playing on the left, who wins or who plays with whom, yes. But the figure will continue to sustain itself, because I think that: if we do the things we have to do well on the field, we will win. We have to keep that mentality”, he emphasized.

Cruzeiro remains the isolated leader of Serie B, with 53 points – 19 of Londrina, the first club outside the G4. Raposa counts down the days to achieve Serie A access.