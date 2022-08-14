PM says he will investigate police beating against young man in Paineiras – Gerais

PM issued a statement after video with images of the assault was released (photo: Personal archive) After the release of a video that shows a young man, 23 years old, being beaten during a police action on the night of this Friday (12/8), in the municipality of Paineiras, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, the Military Police informed Saturday (13/8) which established a procedure for a thorough investigation of the facts. The assault took place when the boy was already immobilized.

In a statement issued this afternoon, through its advisory, the PM ratified the information that is already included in the record of the occurrence. In this sense, the corporation highlighted that it was called several times by people in the city reporting that there was an individual dropping bombs in a square. Faced with resistance in the approach, there was a “need for police intervention”. Read the entire note below.

In the images – recorded by a witness who chose not to identify himself for fear of reprisals – Marcos falls to the ground. While one of the policemen violently attacks the boy’s face, who is trying to protect himself with his arms, another soldier holds his legs. The young man was hit at least 11 times and ended up passing out. His girlfriend, 18, was also punched in the face while trying to defend him.

Note from the Military Police

“The Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG), through the 7th Military Police Region (7th RPM), clarifies that, on the night of this Friday (12.08), it was called several times by people from the city of Paineiras, in the region Central de Minas, denouncing that there was an individual dropping bombs in a square, next to children. According to the Occurrence Bulletin, there was resistance on the part of the approached, and there was a need for police intervention.

PMMG also clarifies that after knowing the images sent to the institution, a procedure was immediately established for a careful investigation of the facts and the adoption of the appropriate measures.”