Police officer who killed Leandro Lo went to the nightclub and motel after the crime

Moments after taking the life of world jiu-jitsu champion Leandro Lo, military police officer Henrique Otávio de Oliveira Veloso went to another nightclub and spent the night in a motel, accompanied.

Images from security cameras released this Saturday (13/8) by SP2, from TV Globo, show Veloso at the reception of a nightclub in Moema, also in the South Zone of São Paulo. According to what was noted in the military’s command, he consumed a bottle of whiskey, two coconut waters, two cans of energy drinks and two doses of gin, totaling expenses of R$ 1,600.

Upon leaving, around 5:30 am, he went to a nearby motel, accompanied by a woman who, according to the deputy in charge of the case, is a call girl. They only left the place the next day, at 4:26 pm.

Leandro Lo’s mother believes that her son’s murder was premeditated

PM Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo Police officer accused of shooting fighterreproduction PM Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo pulled out his gun and shot fighter Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo in the headReproduction / Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles partner PM Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo He went to a nightclub and a motel right after the crimePlayback/Facebook Fatima and Leandro Lo Leandro Lo and his mother, Fatima Reproduction / Instagram Leandro Lo, jiu-jitsu Leandro Lo, 33, was brain dead after being shot in the early hours of Sunday (7/8)Playback / Instagram João Vicente and Leandro Lo João Vicente and Leandro Loreproduction Fatima and Leandro Lo (1) Mother paid tribute to son: “I will miss you so much, a piece of me is missing”Reproduction / Instagram Patrícia Poeta interviewing Leandro Lo’s mother and sister Patrícia Poeta interviewing Leandro Lo’s mother and sisterreproduction Leandro Lo, jiu-jitsu Leandro Lo was light heavyweight world champion in 2022 and world lightweight champion in 2012Reproduction / Instagram 0

Two close friends of the fighter did not want to record an interview, but confirmed that Leandro Lo and military police officer Henrique Veloso had already had a falling out on other occasions before the day of the crime.

The PM is being held in the military prison Romão Gomes and must answer for intentional homicide for a futile reason.