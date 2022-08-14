Police officers filmed beating couple are still on duty: ‘action was legitimate’, says colonel

At first, the military police officers who were filmed holding and assaulting a man in Paineiras, in the central region of Minas Gerais, continue with their normal functions within the corporation. According to the Communications director of the Military Police in Minas Gerais, Colonel Alisson Willian da Silva, the case needs to be investigated beforehand. “There are no elements or evidence that certify that they acted outside the standard of action that a military police officer should adopt”, he says.

Images show that one of the police officers was holding a 23-year-old boy, while the other threw several punches at him. The man’s girlfriend tried to intervene at one point and was also punched in the face. Although the images show the aggression, the colonel explains that it is necessary to determine the context in which they were filmed. “This person who claims to have been attacked was resisting the actions of the military. At first, the action was legitimate, as there was resistance to arrest,” he says.

Also according to the military officer, the police had been called in because of bombs that would have been exploded in a public square “putting the physical integrity of children at risk”. Asked if there was confirmation of the involvement of the man who was attacked in the act, the colonel said that only “in the investigation of the facts will this be clarified”. The head of the PM’s communication team also said that the soldier would have had several bite marks on his hand without giving many details about the context of these wounds.

The colonel guarantees that the case will be investigated rigorously and that, if any type of abuse is proven, the appropriate measures will be taken. “The PM values ​​the transparency of the facts and acts in accordance with the legislation”, he says. As for the accusations of involvement of the same police officer in other possible situations of excessive use of force, the colonel also reinforces the need for investigation.