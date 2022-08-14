Police rule out participation of Carlinhos Maia employees in the theft of Maceió apartment | alagoas

Share on WhatsApp

Shortly after the theft, the hypothesis was raised that the criminals had access to privileged information about the property and employees of the influencers came to testify in the police investigation, but none of them was arrested or indicted. Now, with the confession of one of the men arrested, that hypothesis has been completely ruled out.

“We work with many names and with a lot of information. So people who had no involvement with the crime were discarded, such as security companies and employees who provide services to the enterprise or the victim himself”, explained the delegate.

Days after the theft, the entire staff of Carlinhos Maia was fired. This Friday (12), the influencer himself informed, through posts on his social networks, that the reason for the dismissal of these people is related to future projects and that it was not related to the theft of the jewelry.

Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno and Wellington Medeiros da Silva were arrested on June 7 and remain in prison in Maceió. With them, Emerson de Holanda Lira was also arrested, who obtained the right to respond to the crime in freedom.

The Civil Police did not say, however, which of the prisoners confessed to the crime and took the investigators to the place where the jewels were buried, in Campina Grande (PB). There are other suspects being investigated, but no information has been given about them.

Thiago Araújo, the lawyer who is responsible for Eliabio’s defense, said that his client collaborated with the investigations, but did not provide further details on what type of collaboration. Lawyer Evanildo Nogueira, who is responsible for Wellington’s defense, said he would comment on the case next Monday (15).

Alagoas Police recover stolen jewelry from Carlinhos Maia’s apartment

According to investigations, the criminals identified that the security system gives false alarms when it rains, so they waited for a rainy day to carry out the crime. “Knowing, he waited for the rainy day and progressed there, using that ladder until he reached the victim’s apartment, who had studied for 28 days,” said Lucimério Campos.

DNA test on car seized with suspects

According to the Alagoas Scientific Police, DNA tests showed that the genetic material found in the car used in the crime matches that of one of the men arrested in June.

“At first he [autor que confessou o crime] imagined that we only had his connection with the car, so he tried to get rid of the crime by informing that he had acquired the car after the fact, but after we showed that the car was already with him and that it was used in a theft in another state. , we managed to convince him that the best opportunity for him was that and that he would give clues because he wouldn’t be able to get the things in prison. [jóias]”, pointed out delegate Lúcimério Campos, who led the investigation.

Among the stolen materials are a diamond necklace valued at R$1.5 million, with stones marked with laser engraving, a watch valued at nearly R$1 million and a safe.

Cameras catch seized car running around Carlinhos Maia’s building in AL

The delegate also informed that he always worked with the possibility of recovering the jewels, knowing that they were objects of difficult commercialization. The delegate also said that three days ago he discovered the whereabouts of the jewels and that he communicated the fact to Carlinhos Maia..

“The victim was very emotional and informed that he was accused of simulating this situation to gain views and followers. But, in fact, it was a theft, he was the victim of a property crime and today we will be able to deliver his belongings and close the investigation. We believe that we will identify two more suspects who have not yet been identified”, explained Campos.

2 of 2 In addition to the jewelry, the safe stolen from the influencers’ apartment was also recovered by the police — Photo: Ricardo Amaral/TV Gazeta In addition to the jewelry, the safe stolen from the influencers’ apartment was also recovered by the police — Photo: Ricardo Amaral/TV Gazeta

VIDEO: Employees of Carlinhos Maia are heard in the inquiry

Building employees and people close to Carlinhos Maia were heard by the police