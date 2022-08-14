Rachadinha is a “common practice”, says Bolsonaro

President says that practice is carried out in the Legislature and in other public authorities, in addition to political parties

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared this Saturday (13.Aug.2022) that the practice of cracking is “common medium” in the Legislature and in other powers. In May, the Justice of Rio de Janeiro filed a complaint against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the president’s son, in the case of the “cracks”. The practice consists of transferring part of the employees’ salary.

“It’s kind of a common practice, I agree with you. It’s not just in the legislature, but also in the municipal executive, even another power too, ok? And in a commission position you can put whoever understands there”, he said in an interview with the face to faceperformed by presenter Rica Perrone, and broadcast on YouTube.

Asked, Bolsonaro did not answer if he practiced cracking in his office, but said he has no former employees making complaints about it. “I’m not going to talk about myself then. I’m a suspect to talk about myself… I don’t have my servant talking, denouncing…“, said.

According to Bolsonaro, the practice of cracking was used as a way of “be able to pay more people”, including by political parties.

“This was being done to help the Partisan Fund. It takes parties like PC do B, not long ago 40% was deducted from the staff’s salary. The Psol did the same thing. PC do B was in their statute, this discount went to the party fund and the party hired people“, said.

In the interview, Bolsonaro also responded criticism pre-candidate for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) about alleged irregularities in gasoline expenses while he was a parliamentarian. Bolsonaro was a federal deputy from 1991 to 2018.

“In my time, either you present a note or the monthly note. There are months when you spend more, spend less. But we have a limit to spend. Had a percentage to spend of the cabinet budget […] Are you accusing me of gas from the cabinet budget? Accuse me of messing with amendments, Ciro“, said.

Bolsonaro also mocked Ciro Gomes’ criticism: “The your marijuana is spoiled. Cyrus. Spoiled marijuana does that. not what to accuse me”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASES

Flávio Bolsonaro was denounced in November 2020 for crimes of criminal organization, money laundering, embezzlement and embezzlement (use of public money for personal purposes).

The investigation focused on transfers of salaries of servers from Flávio’s former office at Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) to former advisor Fabrício Queiroz, a practice popularly known as “cradinha”.

The investigation by the MP-RJ was opened in 2018, after a report by Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) identified unusual movements of R$ 1.2 million in Queiroz’s bank accounts.

In addition to Flávio, the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) investigates cases of people hired by the office of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ) who did not attend the City Council. The case involves Ana Cristina Valle, mother of Jair Renan, Bolsonaro’s 4th son, and who was Carlos’ chief of staff from 2011 to 2008.