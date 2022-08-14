Rafa Kalimann cries after losing a bag worth R$ 17,500 on a plane: “I cried when I left”

the influencer Rafa Kalimann shared with a followers a moment that lived in these last few days. It so happens that the former participant of the Big Brother Brazil he was connecting from one flight to another and, before he knew it, he had forgotten his bag inside the plane.

The desperation occurred because the accessory costs, on average, BRL 17.5 thousand. Rafa reported that the saga began when, on the same day, he faced problems with the traffic of the Rio de Janeiro to get to the airport, she still managed to board, but when she disembarked for the connection, she saw that she no longer had the piece.

In stories, she shared a photo of herself, saying, “I forgot this blessed bag on my connecting flight. I landed and she wasn’t with me. Cried so much”, he confessed. The piece is a Prada bag, in the Cleo model, being made with brushed leather and the brand’s logo.

Kalimann said that he got help from the staff to find the item of value and that, in addition, they would have helped her to rebook the flight and get into a hotel for her to rest until her next trip, where she had another tense moment when she discovered that she did not there were vacancies for her in the lodging. Finally, she says she only got a place to sleep at 2 am.