Rebeca Andrade wins 4 golds in the Brazilian Gymnastics Championship | artistic gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade gave a show at the Brazilian Artistic Gymnastics Championship. After leading the first day of the tournament in the Bahian city of Lauro de Freitas, the Olympic champion still improved on all devices this Saturday, the final day of the dispute. Rocked by Baile de Favela, the Flamengo gymnast won four golds and one silver.

In her first all-around competition of the year, Rebeca confirmed her favoritism. Already on Thursday, with 56,734 points, she had reached the highest sum of 2022 among gymnasts eligible for the Liverpool World Cup in October. This Saturday, she improved the mark: 58,100 points. She scored 114,834 points over the two days.

1 of 3 Rebeca Andrade at the Brazilian Nationals — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG Rebeca Andrade at the Brazilian Nationals — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

The Olympic champion helped Flamengo to win gold for teams. It also won gold on uneven bars. Current vice world champion of the device, she scored this Saturday’s series and got 14,967 points, the highest score of the entire competition. She scored 29,567 points over the two days.

The fourth title was won on the beam. Even without performing the most difficult output of the device, Rebeca nailed the series and took 14,433 points this Saturday. She scored 28,300 points over the two days to take the gold.

The solo from Baile de Favela, which Rebeca had not performed for ten months, won her a silver. The gymnast didn’t do her hardest set, but made up for it with a good run to get 14,000 points this Saturday. Adding 27,800 in both days, she was behind only Flávia Saraiva, gold with 28,033, with 14,133 points this Saturday.

In the jump, a device in which she is the current Olympic and world champion, Rebeca got 14,700 points with her Yurchenko with a double pirouette. It was the highest score in the jump, but it didn’t earn her another gold because it takes two flights to compete for the podium in the jump, which she should only do at the Liverpool World Cup.

2 of 3 Caio Souza and Rebeca Andrade are Brazilian champions — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG Caio Souza and Rebeca Andrade are Brazilian champions — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

Caio Souza is tetra and Zanetti takes gold

In the men’s dispute, Arthur Zanetti stood out. As on the first day of disputes, the Olympic rings champion practically nailed the series on his main device and got 14,800 points, his highest score this year. With 29,550 points, he took the gold from the rings.

The champion of the all-around, however, was Caio Souza. Olympic and world finalist of the event, he won the Brazilian tetra by adding 84,950 points this Saturday and 169,550 points in the entire competition. Caio was the most awarded gymnast in Lauro de Freitas with six medals. In addition to the gold in the all-around, he was team champion with Minas, gold on the parallel bars (14,800 this Saturday), gold on the fixed bar (14,600), silver on the vault despite a drop on Thursday (14,850 average this Saturday ) and silver on the rings (14,450).

3 of 3 Caio Souza at the Brazilian Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG Caio Souza at the Brazilian Gymnastics Championship — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

Brazilian Gymnastics results

Feminine

by teams

1 – Flemish – 331,500

2 – Cegin – 308,699

3 – Pines – 305,434

all-around

1 – Rebeca Andrade (Flamengo) – 114,834 (58,100 + 56,734)

2 – Flávia Saraiva (Flamengo) – 110,566 (55,666 + 54,900)

3 – Júlia Soares (Cegin) – 106,234 (54,034 + 52,200)

jump

1 – Christal Bezerra (Pinheiros) – 25,916 (13,066 + 12,850)

2 – Larissa Oliveira (Flamengo) – 25,549 (12,683 + 12,866)

3 – Beatriz Lima (Pinheiros) – 25,466 (12,833 + 12,633)

asymmetric bars

1- Rebeca Andrade (Flamengo) – 29,567 (14,967 + 14,600)

2 – Lorrane Oliveira (Flamengo) – 27,367 (13,967 + 13,400)

3 – Flávia Saraiva (Flamengo) – 27,000 (13,333 + 13,667)

beam

1 – Rebeca Andrade (Flamengo) – 28,300 (14,433 + 13,867)

2 – Júlia Soares (Cegin) – 27,967 (14,167 + 13,800)

3 – Flávia Saraiva (Flamengo) – 27,467 (14,067 + 13,400)

Ground

1 – Flávia Saraiva (Flamengo) – 28,033 (14,133 + 13,900)

2 – Rebeca Andrade (Flamengo) – 27,800 (14,000 + 13,800)

3 – Júlia Soares (Cegin) – 27,567 (13,967 + 13,600)

Male

by teams

1 – Mines – 495,500

2 – Pine trees – 488,350

3 – Serc Santa Maria/São Caetano do Sul – 487,450

all-around

1 – Caio Souza (Minas) – 169,550 (84,950 + 84,600)

2 – Diogo Soares (Flamengo) – 166,050 (82,700 + 83,350)

3 – Yuri Guimarães (Serc Santa Maria) – 162,700 (81,400 + 81,300)

Ground

1 – Yuri Guimarães (Serc Santa Maria) – 28,500 (14,300 + 14,200)

2 – Bernardo Actos (Minas) – 28,400 (13,950 + 14,450)

3 – Arthur Nory (Pinheiros) – 28,200 (13,800 + 14,400)

pommel horse

1 – Johnny Oshiro (Serc Santa Maria) – 27,400 (13,600 + 13,800)

2 – Diogo Soares (Flamengo) – 27,000 (13,500 + 13,500)

3 – Gabriel Barbosa (Minas) – 26,450 (14,100 + 12,350)

Rings

1 – Arthur Zanetti (Serc Santa Maria) – 29,550 (14,800 + 14,750)

2 – Caio Souza (Minas) – 28,800 (14,450 + 14,350)

3 – Diogo Soares (Flamengo) – 27,000 (13,550 + 13,450)

jump

1 – Yuri Guimarães (Serc Santa Maria) – 28,975 (14,575 + 14,400)

2 – Caio Souza (Minas) – 28,850 (14,850 + 14,000)

3 – Kayke Santos (São Paulo Olympic Center) – 27,300 (13,625 + 13,675)

Parallel bars

1 – Caio Souza (Minas) – 29,500 (14,800 + 14,700)

2 – Arthur Nory (Pinheiros) – 28,350 (14,450 + 13,900)

3 – Diogo Soares (Flamengo) – 27,800 (13,750 + 14,050)