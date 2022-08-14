Recovering from surgery in Brazil, Anitta enjoys a short break in her career walking around Rio de Janeiro with her boyfriend Murda Beatz

Anita is on “vacation” mandatory here in Brazil. The artist underwent endometriosis surgery and enjoys the short break in her artistic activities with her boyfriend, the producer. Murda Beatz, in Rio de Janeiro. The “mistress” has enjoyed with her family the good programs that the wonderful city offers.

In records taken by paparazzi at the Village Mall, the artist is with her family and apparently very happy with her boyfriend. Anitta, who was the subject of controversy in her last interview at PodDelas, where she talks about several subjects, including her new intimate perfume that she has just launched.

Lausing smiles, faces and mouths and being “tietada” by the fans, the singer already has almost two million views in her new clip. The singer’s newest release is “He Who Waits”which has the participation of the singer Maluma, launched last Friday and with already expressive numbers on the youtube platform.

Still on the controversy said in the podDelas, Anitta invited the pre-candidate Lula by phone, to participate in an interview on the podcast, which was soon accepted by the former president who returns to contest the presidential elections this year. Lula accepted the invitation and says he does want to be interviewed by Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta, owners of the program.