Renato Augusto regrets defeat in a good game by Corinthians and asks for full focus on the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians was defeated by Palmeiras 1-0, on Saturday night, in a confrontation held at Neo Química Arena. After the Corinthians defeat, Renato Augusto analyzed the match and asked for full focus on the Copa do Brasil.

“They took advantage of our mistake. I think we played even better, we created a lot, we looked for the result from start to finish, but football has that, not always whoever plays better wins. Palmeiras is a deadly team, if you give them a break they do, it’s a team that has been playing together for a long time. So, I think we played a great game, we can’t think that everything is wrong, we played a good game, but unfortunately the victory didn’t come”, said shirt 8 in an interview with the channel. Premiere.

With the defeat, Timão sees Palmeiras shoot in the lead of the Brasileirão with nine points in front. Asked if it is still possible to get the difference to his rival, Renato said that the team should think game by game and focus on the confrontation against Atlético-GO for the Copa do Brasil.

“I think we have to think game by game. Next game win. Now it’s time to turn the key to the Copa do Brasil, we have a very big challenge here on Wednesday. So the thought at that moment has to be the Copa do Brasil”, he concluded.

Timão’s number 8 returned to the starting lineup after a long time away due to injury and having been a reserve in the last two matches. Renato played during the 90 minutes of the Derby and had good chances to score in shots from outside the area.

Corinthians now turns all its attention to the Copa do Brasil. The alvinegra team faces Atlético Goianiense next Wednesday, having to reverse a score from 2 to 0. The duel will be valid for the return game of the quarterfinals of the national competition and will be held at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30. The classified of the confrontation advances to the semifinals of the tournament and faces the winner of Fluminense and Fortaleza.

