Results of Mega-Sena 2510, Saturday, August 13

How to bet on Mega-Sena?
Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age and fill in your credit card number. The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.
Mega-Sena draws and results
Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In order to adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5, Mega-Semanas were created, which are exclusive to Mega-Sena. The draws take place on predetermined dates throughout the year. There are three weekly contests held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. Of this percentage:
- 35% are distributed among those who match the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);
- 19% among those who correctly match 5 numbers (Quina);
- 19% among those who match 4 numbers (Quadra);
- 22% are accumulated and are distributed to those who match the 6 numbers in the final 0 or 5 contests.
- 5% are accumulated for the first band – sena – of the last contest of the year ending 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).
Where to receive the award after the result?
The winner can receive the prize at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa agencies. If the gross prize exceeds BRL 1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt. Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000 are paid within a minimum period from the presentation at the Caixa branch.
Read too |Result of the Federal Lottery, contest 5689, today, Saturday, August 13th
>>>Follow GCMAIS on YouTube<<<