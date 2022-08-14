Rio Grande do Norte will have a new renewable energy hub – 08/13/2022 – News

Rio Grande do Norte will have a new renewable energy hub. The information was confirmed during the Energia 50+50 event, a seminar promoted within the celebrations alluding to the 50th anniversary of Sebrae on Friday night (12). The State was chosen to operate the hub due to its experience in serving entrepreneurs in the sector and the portfolio of solutions developed especially for the renewable energy sector.
The new venture is the Sebrae Renewable Energy Hub, which will be a hub of information, connections, training and strategies that will be installed in the state to serve entrepreneurs from all over the country and establish integrated actions between state governments, large corporations, startups , small businesses and other actors in the innovation ecosystem.
The state also has potential for the generation of green hydrogen and already has a technology center that is a reference in the area for the country, the Center for Gas Technologies and Renewable Energies (CTGás-ER), of the Senai system, where the new will be installed in Natal.
The directors and technical team of Sebrae in Rio Grande do Norte presented the state’s conditions in the clean energy segment during the seminar and launch of the pole. The president of the State Deliberative Council, Itamar Manso Maciel, the directors José Ferreira de Melo Neto (superintendent), João Hélio Cavalcanti (technician) and Marcelo Toscano (operations), in addition to the Competitiveness manager of Sebrae-RN participated in the event in the federal capital. , Lorena Roosevelt, and the director of CTGás-ER, Rodrigo Diniz, among other representatives of institutions linked to the energy sector that operate in Potiguar lands.
About 25% of the planned investments will go to innovation
During the Energy 50+50 Seminar, the superintendent of Sebrae-RN, José Ferreira, was the moderator of the discussions with the entities, companies and partners invited to integrate the governance of the Hub for Accelerating Renewable Energies Business. The project was detailed in a technical debate among the seminar participants, showing the equipment as a hub for business acceleration in this area, in order to converge clean energies in a physical and digital environment. The director of CTGás-ER, Rodrigo Diniz, complemented the explanation by adding data on the perspectives and scenarios of renewable energy for small businesses in Brazil.
According to Lorena Roosevelt, the project to implement the Sebrae Renewable Energy Hub will have investments of around R$ 5 million initially, since the proposal is to make the equipment sustainable after the installation and operation phases, made possible in partnership between the Sebrae and Senais via CTGás-ER.
The manager explains that this union of the two institutions is essential to carry out the project, since CTGás-RN already works in the area of training and technological development of the sector, being the pioneer in this type of support in the country, and Sebrae-RN brings an experience of action and articulation to the companies that integrate the productive chains of energy production. In the area of solar energy alone, the institution has been working for the last five years with integrators and other entrepreneurs, executing a portfolio of solutions for the demands of this segment, with training trails, contract management and service and technology strategies for chain links.
The idea is to serve all of Brazil by providing technical information for quick decision-making by investors. A radar of opportunities will be prepared in the photovoltaic, wind and biomass sectors, especially with regard to green hydrogen. “We are going to create an experience network to generate connection points capable of opening space for traditional small businesses and startups to operate in these chains”, estimates Lorena Roosevelt.
The project is structured in three phases, called waves. In the 1st Wave, which starts now and runs until the end of the first half of 2023, the physical structure of the Hub will be implemented and a service and information platform created in the digital environment, ensuring engagement and scalability. For this reason, the Pole is being considered ‘phygital’, as it unites online and offline operations. “This will make it possible to accelerate the Sebrae service curve and encourage the insertion of small businesses in this sector”.
Second Wave will work on the data intelligence part to aggregate strategic information. Promotional notices will also be opened for clean tech’s, which are technology companies that operate with solutions for the generation of clean energy. Of the R$ 5 million planned for the first three years of the equipment, around 25% will be invested in the area of innovation and technology. The expectation is that the Sebrae Renewable Energy Hub will be consolidated by the third year of the project, a period called the 3rd Wave, when the equipment gains a network effect and generates monetization of solutions created to become self-sustainable.