Rio Grande do Norte will have a new renewable energy hub – 08/13/2022 – News

Rio Grande do Norte will have a new renewable energy hub. The information was confirmed during the Energia 50+50 event, a seminar promoted within the celebrations alluding to the 50th anniversary of Sebrae on Friday night (12). The State was chosen to operate the hub due to its experience in serving entrepreneurs in the sector and the portfolio of solutions developed especially for the renewable energy sector.

The new venture is the Sebrae Renewable Energy Hub, which will be a hub of information, connections, training and strategies that will be installed in the state to serve entrepreneurs from all over the country and establish integrated actions between state governments, large corporations, startups , small businesses and other actors in the innovation ecosystem.

The state also has potential for the generation of green hydrogen and already has a technology center that is a reference in the area for the country, the Center for Gas Technologies and Renewable Energies (CTGás-ER), of the Senai system, where the new will be installed in Natal.

The directors and technical team of Sebrae in Rio Grande do Norte presented the state’s conditions in the clean energy segment during the seminar and launch of the pole. The president of the State Deliberative Council, Itamar Manso Maciel, the directors José Ferreira de Melo Neto (superintendent), João Hélio Cavalcanti (technician) and Marcelo Toscano (operations), in addition to the Competitiveness manager of Sebrae-RN participated in the event in the federal capital. , Lorena Roosevelt, and the director of CTGás-ER, Rodrigo Diniz, among other representatives of institutions linked to the energy sector that operate in Potiguar lands.

About 25% of the planned investments will go to innovation