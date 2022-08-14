Romeu Zema says he trusts that the PM will take the appropriate measures on the assaulted couple

The governor of Minas Gerais Romeu Zema (Novo) commented this Saturday about the couple attacked in Paineiras in the central region of the state and said he trusts the Military Police “which is investigating the facts and will take the necessary measures to curb acts of violence, whoever the aggressor may be”.

“I became aware of what happened last night in the city of Paineiras, of the various complaints received by the Military Police about a person dropping bombs in a square in the city. necessary to curb acts of violence, whoever the aggressor is,” the governor said on twitter.

understand the case

A 23-year-old was punched until he fainted and his 18-year-old girlfriend was also punched in the face by a military police officer in the city of Paineiras. Another police officer helps to hold the assaulted man. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday (13).

A video of the attacks, recorded around 2 am, was recorded by witnesses and posted on social media. In the images it is possible to see the young man lying on the ground with a policeman holding him and another beating him with several punches in the face. At one point, the boy faints.

His 18-year-old girlfriend tries to intervene but is also punched in the face by the police officer, who still pushes her to the ground. Another man appears and takes the girl away from the military. The policeman who threw the punches puts his knee on the young man’s neck while the other soldier handcuffs him.

The young man said that thought he was going to die during the assaults . The farmer received seven stitches in his head, one eye was completely swollen and purple and had bruises all over his body. His 18-year-old girlfriend was also punched and shoved by one of the police officers and was also left with bruises on her body.

Find out what the police say about the case

The Military Police of Minas Gerais reported that there was a need for police intervention in the case of the couple attacked in Paineiras, in the Central region of Minas, because the 23-year-old resisted the approach. In the police version, the corporation was called several times by people from the city of Paineiras who reported that there was an individual dropping bombs in a square, next to children.

“According to the Occurrence Bulletin, there was resistance on the part of the approached, with the need for police intervention. PMMG also clarifies that after knowledge of the images sent to the institution, a procedure was immediately established for a careful investigation of the facts and the adoption of the appropriate measures”.

The Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG), through the 7th Military Police Region (7th RPM), clarifies that, on the night of this Friday (12.08), it was called several times by people from the city of Paineiras, in the Central region. de Minas, denouncing that there was an individual dropping bombs in a square, next to children.

PMMG also clarifies that after knowing the images sent to the institution, a procedure was immediately established for a careful investigation of the facts and the adoption of the appropriate measures.