salary floor of the nursing sector will make health plans more expensive, says president of CNSaúde

In an interview with the newspaper Valuebefore approval by the House of nursing salary floorthe president of the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde), Breno Monteiro, had already warned about the economic impacts of law. He cited the main consequences for families and for the health sector.

Breno Monteiro indicated in the interview for the Value that the approval of nursing floor will raise the costs for 292 thousand families that need to use the home care.

To the CNSaúdeO nursing salary floor it will also increase difficulties for philanthropic hospitals, and will still cause a 12% increase in the price of health plans. “The bill will reach the citizen”, he said in an interview with Valor.

The Confederation also said that there will be transfer the increase in spending for consumers, in private hospitals and the closing of “a hundred establishments” in places where there is no way to pass on the costs.

to the representative of CNSaúdeO nursing salary floor may have an effect waterfall about others categories professionals in the health sector, who will keep their salaries lagged in relation to the nursing staff.

“In some places, the position of technician (in nursing) will be better paid than a higher-level position, such as nutritionist, psychologist,” he said.

CNSaúde questions nursing floor in the STF

The National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde) it is questioning, at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), some devices law that sets the new salary floor for nurses, nursing assistants and technicians and for midwives.

THE Direct Action of Unconstitutionality at the Supreme is reported by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso.

The floor established by law for nurses it’s from BRL 4,750. Nursing technicians, on the other hand, have 70% of this amount as a floor, and nursing assistants and midwives 50%.

According to the confederation, the Bill (PL) 2564/2020, which gave rise to the law, was approved quickly and unripe legislative in Chamber of Deputies and not Senate Federalwhere it did not go through no commissiondespite the relevance of the measure and its significant impacts.

Another argument is that breakdown of budgetary autonomy of states and municipalities, at risk of discontinuation essential treatments due to limited financial resources and increase of private health services.

According to the CNSaúdestudies should have been carried out on the viability the adoption of a new floor, taking into account the economic impacts direct and indirect. However, these issues were not evaluated during the process of the PL.

Also according to the confederation, any law involving an increase in civil servants remuneration federal publics is a private initiative of the head of the Executive Branch.

In a subsidiary way, it asks that the STF exclude interpretation that oblige the application of the floor by legal entities private.