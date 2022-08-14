Salman Rushdie is extubated and able to speak, says writer’s colleague | World

After being stabbed in an attack, Salman Rushdie improved and was extubated. According to author and colleague Aatish Taseer, he no longer needs the help of breathing apparatus and can communicate with people. Andrew Wylie, Rushdie’s agent, confirmed this information, but did not elaborate.

What is known about the man accused of the attack on the writer in New York

Who is Salman Rushdie, author of ‘The Satanic Verses’ targeted in NYC attack

Rushdie also had his liver hit and is in danger of losing an eye. After taking between 10 and 15 stab wounds, he suffered nerve damage in his arm, but must regain movement in his hand.

Author of the book “The Satanic Verses” and sworn to death by Iran’s regime in the 1980s, Salman was attacked this Friday (12) as he was about to give a lecture in Chautauqua, New York.

According to local police, he was stabbed in the neck and torso by a man who ran onto the stage. After taking approximately 10 stab wounds, he was taken to hospital by helicopter and underwent surgery.

The attacker was arrested

The author of the attack was detained by police officers who were at the event and is under arrest. His name is Hadi Matar, he is 24 years old and he is from New Jersey. Police told a news conference they had not yet established the motive for the crime.

According to authorities, he apparently acted alone.

The book “The Satanic Verses” was banned in Iran in 1988, as many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

The work was especially controversial for having a character inspired by the Prophet Muhammad portrayed in a way considered offensive by leaders of the Muslim community.

Iran has also offered more than $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.