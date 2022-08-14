Two of the largest banks in Brazil have opened vacancies for internships and trainees with attractive salaries; check out!

Attention, university students and recent graduates: Santander and Itaú are offering internship and trainee programs for various undergraduate courses. And the best: salaries go up to R$ 8 thousand. In addition, the programs in question offer a number of benefits to selected students. So, want to know how to participate? Check it out below.

Santander and Itaú are offering up to BRL 8,000 in various vacancies

Thus, for those interested, these internship and trainee programs can be great ways to enter the company. After all, you don’t just know more about the business, in all its areas. At the end of your internship or trainee program, the apprenticeship can even guarantee you a good place in the job market, including a permanent position at the bank itself.

In the case of Banco Santander, registration is open for the internship program. The vacancies are aimed at both undergraduate and technologist course students. However, you must be available to work in person, in the city of São Paulo. Applications continue until September 2, and are done here!

Finally, Itaú offers opportunities for its trainee program, with enrollment open until September 5th. In this case, opportunities to work in the company’s business sector are open. Remuneration is the main attraction: R$ 8 thousand, plus benefits. To register, visit the Itaú website!

Image: Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock.com