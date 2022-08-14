Sciatic nerve inflammation: understand the causes, symptoms, treatments and preventions – News

The simplest movements of the human body require great efforts from the joints. Even performing household chores with intense intensity can result in inflammation of the sciatic nerve, a pain that can be prolonged if the necessary care is not taken care of.

The sciatic nerve is the largest in the human body in length and diameter. It originates in the lumbar spine and is responsible for the hip joints and the entire muscular region of the legs. Its path starts in the gluteus area, passing behind the thigh and knees until it reaches the feet.

When the nerve roots become compressed or inflamed – a condition also known as sciatica – the do appears, a sign that it’s time to seek specialized help.





Causes

According to physical therapist Bernardo Sampaio, clinical director of the ITC Vertebral (Vertebral Spine Treatment Institute), there are two causes of inflammation in the sciatic region: “one is compression of one of the nerve roots in the lumbar spine. [a junção de algumas raízes compõe o nervo ciático]another is the compression of the nerve in the gluteal region by a muscle called piriformis, causing the piriformis syndrome”.

The physical therapist highlights that factors such as previous lumbar crises, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and family history can increase the chances of a person having sciatica.

Orthopedist Raphael Marcon, head of the Spine Group – Deformities and Lumbar Spine at HCFMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo) explains that the cause of inflammation depends on the age group.

“In young adults, [a crise] It is usually related to disc herniations that cause compression of the nerve roots, in the elderly, to the narrowing of the channel where the nerves pass, due to the degenerative processes of the spine”.

Marcon also explains that sciatica can be accompanied by loss of strength in the affected limb paresthesia [formigamento ou queimação do membro, por exemplo]. The doctor reinforces that in the second acute phase of the crisis, analgesic anti-inflammatory drugs are used to relieve symptoms.





Experts warn that everyone is subject to this inflammation, including pregnant women during the gestation period due to hormonal changes.

Pelvic and lumbar pain can affect pregnant women, as the weight of the belly overweight the spine, which can inflame the sciatic nerve.





Symptoms

In addition to severe pain in the area from the buttocks to the feet, there may also be tingling, burning, numbness, weakness in the leg or foot, pain in the piriformis muscle, stabbing and shocking sensations, and difficulty walking, describes the MSD Manual of Diagnostics and Treatment.

The pain can start in one place and travel to another, usually along the path of the nerve, called radiating pain, according to the medical guide.

When the condition becomes more severe, inflammation can cause herniated discs, osteoarthritis and injuries.





Diagnosis

Sciatica is not hereditary, it “is related to the degenerative processes that occur in the spine [tanto a hérnia quanto a estenose do canal no idoso]”, explains orthopedist Raphael Marcon.

Physical therapist Bernardo Sampaio highlights that “the medical professional or physical therapist must, in the first consultation, carry out the anamnesis [questionário com o paciente] understanding his complaint, signs and symptoms and performing clinical tests that prove the condition”.

He also states that, if necessary, an imaging test, such as magnetic resonance imaging, should be requested to confirm the diagnosis.

CT scans and electrodiagnostic tests (of the nerves and muscles) help identify abnormalities in the spine that are causing sciatica, supplements the MSD Handbook.





Treatment

Once a person is diagnosed with sciatic nerve inflammation, painkillers, anti-inflammatories, and physical therapy treatment can be used to relieve the crisis.

In extreme cases, surgery is possible when standard treatment does not respond to the expected results.

Marcon reiterates that surgery can occur “in the case of root canal strictures in the elderly or in cases of herniated discs where the pain does not improve after six to eight weeks of treatment or where the patient begins to have progressive loss of strength. Bulky hernias can also lead, in rare cases, to loss of sphincter control. [músculos da região anorretal]which characterizes an urgency”.

“But only 5% of proven cases of herniated discs do not improve with conservative treatment and require surgery”, adds the orthopedist.





Prevention

As it is not always possible to avoid sciatic inflammation, reducing the risks of its emergence is a positive alternative. Staying active with physical exercise is a good strategy not only for sciatic nerve pain, but also for preventing other conditions.

The physiotherapist defends “three basic pillars” for those who want to avoid problems of this type.

“Mobility and flexibility, muscle strength and endurance, and motor control. This, of course, associated with staying active, looking for regenerative sleep, hydration and healthy eating”.

Marcon also talks about the importance of physical activities. “Physical exercise is a protective factor for the spine, and can prevent these conditions”.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Fernando Mellis