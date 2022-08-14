See the benefits of adding apricots to your diet

A little known fruit in Latin America, but tasty and versatile. Apricots are an excellent fruit to add to your diet or your reeducation food, after all, it is rich in nutrients, has a low amount of calories and guarantees a faster feeling of satiety. Do you still have doubts that she is an ally?

Read more: Apricot mousse: learn the best way to make this recipe

In this text, we are going to point out exactly what are the benefits of apricot for your health, as well as how you can include it in your daily diet. Follow along and find out what your next steps will be.

The benefits of apricot

One of the first benefits that apricot can offer us is the strong presence of vitamin A, which helps us to maintain the protection of the well-being of the eyes, thus preventing blindness. In addition, it also features vitamin E, one that greatly protects the eyes from oxidative damage.

Because it has a large amount of fiber, apricot is also a great fruit to support the health of the body, as these fibers facilitate bowel movement and reduce the likelihood of a person ending up with a cold.

It is also a great fruit to help control blood pressure. Because it contains potassium, apricot helps in adjusting blood vessel pressure and prevents common diseases.

It helps in heart health as it controls the levels of bad cholesterol present in the blood.

Because it contains antioxidants, it prevents the body from having various diseases. It helps in skin health, reduces inflammatory damage and helps in the process of abatement to damage caused by free radicals.

Ways to use the fruit

One way to use apricots in your diet is at snack time, as you can buy dried berries at the supermarket very easily. Just put it in a bowl and eat whenever you feel like it.

The other way is to use it in salads, desserts and in dishes such as rice. To make it, simply cook the rice as usual and then add finely chopped apricots before serving. It’s a delight. Every family loves it!