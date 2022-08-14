see the best stocks to invest in this week, according to BB – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on see the best stocks to invest in this week, according to BB – Money Times 2 Views

retail stocks
Magazine Luiza joins the recommended weekly portfolio of BB Investimentos. (Image: Shutterstock)

O BB Investimentos made some strategic exchanges in its recommended wallet weekly of actions.

THE D’Or Network (RDOR3), SBF Group (SBFG3), We will (VAMO3) and Weg (WEGE3) left the recommendations between the 15th and 19th of August. only the Petrobras (PETR4) was maintained.

In place entered the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Sequoia (SEQL3), Smart Fit (SMFT3) and Sum group (SUM3).

Last week, the profitability of the recommended portfolio of BB Investimentos was 6.79%, while the Ibovespa (IBOV) registered a variation of 5.91%.

Check the recommended actions:

CompanytickerWeight
Magazine LuizaMGLU320%
Petrobras PETR420%
Sequoia SEQL320%
Smart FitSMFT320%
Sum groupSUM320%

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

Join the Money Times group on Telegram!

You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!

Read too:

Locaweb

Buy or sell?

Locaweb (LWSA3) is not like other techs, argues BofA; stock gains new price target

Fixed Income

Beto Assad’s Column

Selic high cycle has come to an end? It’s not time to ditch fixed income

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Blue: the color that deceives in nature

The naturalness of the world is impressive. The beauty of the colors, the perfect geometry …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved