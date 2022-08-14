see the best stocks to invest in this week, according to BB – Money Times

O BB Investimentos made some strategic exchanges in its recommended wallet weekly of actions.

THE D’Or Network (RDOR3), SBF Group (SBFG3), We will (VAMO3) and Weg (WEGE3) left the recommendations between the 15th and 19th of August. only the Petrobras (PETR4) was maintained.

In place entered the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Sequoia (SEQL3), Smart Fit (SMFT3) and Sum group (SUM3).

Last week, the profitability of the recommended portfolio of BB Investimentos was 6.79%, while the Ibovespa (IBOV) registered a variation of 5.91%.

Check the recommended actions:

Company ticker Weight Magazine Luiza MGLU3 20% Petrobras PETR4 20% Sequoia SEQL3 20% Smart Fit SMFT3 20% Sum group SUM3 20%

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

