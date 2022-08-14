see what we’ve already found on the planet Mars

Mars is a planet in the Solar System that has always aroused the curiosity of researchers around the world, having been the scene of space explorations since 1960. Today, new missions were to discover more features about the star, mainly previous life forms and the ability to be minimally livable. But so far, what has been found there?

Before you ask: no, the agencies didn’t find life. But we’ve already seen hints of water, cabono—an important element for living things—and even microbes in the past. And the discoveries shouldn’t stop, as more missions will take place in the coming years, and there are chances that there will be human crew. See what we already know below.

There was liquid water in the past

One of the biggest searches being done today on Mars is in relation to the possible presence of water on the planet. NASA’s Curiosity rover found smooth, rounded rocks, which indicate it had been under a rolling river for a few kilometers.

In addition, the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument suite also found evidence that Mars lost much of its original atmosphere and inventory of water, which would have gone into space through the top of the atmosphere. Mars may also have had an underground lake, discovered by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter.

The Chinese rover Zhurong also recently discovered that the planet had water running across its surface at more recent times than previously thought, just 700 million years ago. The idea of ​​scientists until then was that the planet had water on its surface for at least 3







Rovers and projects to study Mars have been increasingly frequent. Photo: Pixabay

billions of years.

Carbon samples, element linked to life

Powder rock samples taken by NASA’s Curiosity have been shown to be extremely rich in carbon, something that, on Earth, is a characteristic that indicates biological activity. But the researchers caution that there are other possibilities for the presence of carbon on Mars.

There are at least three possible explanations, according to the Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: cosmic dust, ultraviolet degradation of carbon dioxide, or ultraviolet degradation of biologically produced methane.

The first hypothesis starts from the premise that the entire Solar System would have passed through a cloud of cosmic dust. The second involves the conversion of carbon dioxide into organic compounds. And the third would have biological reasons – on Earth, this carbon measurement would indicate that microbes were consuming biologically produced methane.

possible microbes

In addition, it was discovered that Mars, in the past, had the right chemistry to support living microbes. Substances such as nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and carbon, which are essential for life, were evidenced in samples collected by the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument. In addition, the sample reveals clay materials and little salt, which suggests fresh water.

A region of the Arctic called Lost Hammer Spring has microbes that could help in the search for similar beings on Mars, because this region would have an environment analogous to that of the planet. The salty liquid water there reaches about 600 meters below the permafrost layer, popularly known as “eternal ice”, and the region has almost no oxygen. On Mars, in addition to the low oxygen, there is a distribution of salt that was left by bodies of water many years ago.