Serpro, which would monitor the internet in the elections, goes on strike – 08/13/2022 – Mercado

Employees of Serpro (Federal Data Processing Service) went on strike indefinitely this Wednesday (10) after failing to obtain a readjustment equivalent to inflation, of 12%. There is a meeting between the unions and the company this Monday (15).

The body was hired by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to monitor the internet during the presidential elections in October.

The public company also works in the standardization of documents for 35 ports and in the development of tools for the National Treasury.

The strike would have mobilized close to half of the employees, says the unionist, especially the developers.

The report was unable to contact Serpro.

Vera Guasso, secretary general of Sindppd-RS (Union of Data Processing Workers in the state of Rio Grande do Sul), which is in the negotiation, says that the first proposal was presented by employees at the end of March.

Since then, there have been two meetings. In the first, in June, the counter-proposal was 4.8%. In the last one, in July, it was 6%.

In addition to the salary readjustment, workers also ask for a 12% increase in benefits, such as a meal ticket – a demand on which the company has not yet commented.

“The last 100% inflation adjustment was in 2015”, says Guasso. Last year, the increase was 70% of the IPCA. “We don’t want it to get to the election and turn the year around,” he says.