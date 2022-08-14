Shakira should move to Miami soon to get rid of the ‘ghosts’ of Barcelona – Monet

+



Colombian singer Shakira (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Shakira is already practically convinced to flee Barcelona towards Miami to forget the bullshit on the European continent once and for all. The 45-year-old singer recently split from Piqué, in addition to having even received an arrest warrant for tax fraud.

The information was published by Page Six this Saturday (13). Sources told the publication that Shakira really wants to leave Spain, where she has lived since 2011, and live full-time in Miami, USA.

Shakira, husband Gerard Piqué and children Sasha and Milan (Photo: Instagram)

Barcelona has been a place of bad memories for the Colombian singer. Amid the bombastic separation and custody battle with defender Piqué, Shakira still faces up to eight years in prison for tax fraud in Spain.

With all this weight on her shoulders, Shakira has been convinced by people close to her to move to Miami, as she has friends, family and a mansion by the sea. “Miami is her home,” Ana Martinez, a family friend, told the US website.

According to her, the city is usually the artist’s “refuge”. “Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew too. She has no family in Spain. It’s a different environment than Barcelona,” she adds.

Singer Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Musician Alejandro Sanz is one of her friends who have been trying to convince her to make the change. And, according to informants, the singer does have the desire to go to the US city.

The ex-couple confirmed the separation in June after rumors of betrayal on the part of the player. Piqué and singer Shakira have been together since 2010 and have two children: Sasha (7 years old) and Milan (9 years old). They never officially got married.

Singer Shakira with ex-fiancé, football player Piqué (Photo: Getty Images)

Late last month, Spanish prosecutors asked for eight years in prison for Shakira for tax fraud, as well as a fine of more than 23 million euros. Shortly before, the singer announced that she had refused a settlement with the prosecutor and that she intended to go to trial to prove her innocence.

