Simaria would have tried to register a trademark without Simone before controversy

The singer Simaria Mendes would have tried to register the brand As Coleguinhas alone, which belonged to her and Simone Mendes. According to the website Notícias da TV, she tried to regularize the brand in 2014 and went to the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) as an individual, with no ties to the production company she has with her sister.

According to the website, Simaria filed the request on February 4, 2014, but was denied right away by the Institute. At the time, the singer was still married to Vicente Escrig and, therefore, signed as Simaria Mendes Rocha Escrig.

Discussions and fights in the program: understand the beef between Simone and Simaria



3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) After an interview with journalist Leo Dias, Simaria announced that he was leaving the stage for an indefinite period. The revelations, however, did not stop there. During the conversation with the columnist, the singer also exposed differences with Simone, her duo and sister. Mauricio Santana / Getty Images ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (3) Although Simaria has only now made the matter public, arguments between her and her sister have fueled rumors of a long-suffering relationship.Reproduction / Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles partner ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (5) In May of this year, for example, an audio with the duo’s discussion was leaked during the recording of Programa do Ratinho. In the content, Simone asked her sister, who was hoarse, not to sing. “To get out of tune, it’s better not to do it because you’re hoarse. I’m saving your voice, it’s a care”Playback / Instagram Foto-simone-e-simaria (7) Simaria then replied: “I know. It’s a care. But I believe I am capable of doing this. So I’ll do it”Heber Barros ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (4) “So, let’s see what happens. Are you not so good? Let’s see what happens”, Simone fires, heating up the spirits even more. “I’m not good, no. I’m trying to do my part”, retorts SimariaDisclosure Foto-simone-e-simaria-dupla-sertaneja Some time later, Simone even commented on the case and reported that “sisters fight”. “We are sisters and sometimes we fight, it’s natural. But above all, love prevails,” she said.Disclosure / Ambev ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (6) Also according to Simone, the two talked and resolved the problem. However, soon after, another disagreement between the two caught the public’s attention. During a show in Pernambuco, Simone performed more than two hours alone because Simaria felt sick.Playback / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (9) Feeling better, however, Simaria returned to the stage, at the end of the show, and interrupted her sister, who was saying goodbye to the audience. Then she sang three more songs. The moment went viral on social media and Simaria’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.Júlio Cesar Fernandes/ Disclosure *****Photo-simaria-singer (1) To Leo Dias, Simaria said that she is “recriminated” by her sister and reaffirmed criticism of the posture that the family member has when trying to control her. “Everything I’m going to do, I’m told to shut up by Simone,” she said. “Sometimes it controls me, but I, at 40 years old, will not shut up (…) Keeping respect, this brotherhood cannot go wrong”, he added.reproduction Photo-simone-e-simaria As for the differences between the sisters, Simaria guarantees that they are only on stage: “One wants excellence at work, and the other is fine. Let’s do it like this, I respect you, and you respect me. You don’t like cleavage, I do. But offstage, it’s amazing. Just brotherhood. I live with my nephews”Disclosure *****Photo-simone-singer On June 16, Simone gave her first solo performance. During the event, the singer paid tribute to her sister, who had a birthday, and vented informing that she will follow “one day at a time”Leonardo Marinho ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (1) “You can’t imagine how difficult it is. Do you know what it’s like to spend your whole life since you were six years old singing with half your life?”, asked Simone, referring to her sister. “And arriving at a time like this in our history and, for health reasons, having to be without my half is very difficult,” he added.reproduction ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (11) In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, a Record TV program, Simaria said that as long as they maintain respect, there is no possibility of the duo separating.Mauricio Santana/Getty Images ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (8) “Singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to step away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”, declared SimariaDisclosure / Ambev 0

In 2016, the singer filed an appeal for the registration of the trademark — supposedly a clothing brand with the name As Coleguinhas —, but the decision was upheld by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).

Her registration request was refused because the production company P & G Music Edições e Gravações Musicais Eireli claimed that it already owned the title. According to the website, the company has filed an application to officially register the brand As Coleguinhas Editora Musical on May 30 this year.

The production company SS Gravações e Edições Musicais Ltda., a company owned by Simone and Simaria, was registered with the INPI in 2009 by its older sister.