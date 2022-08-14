Six health units in Jaraguá will be open today for vaccination

13 Aug 2022 – 07:05 am Per Janici Demetrio Credit: Archive / Publicity City Hall of Jaraguá do Sul

The health units of Czerniewicz, João Pessoa, Caic, Nereu Ramos, Barra do Rio Cerro and Nereu Ramos will be open this Saturday from 7 am to 1 pm for the National Vaccination Campaigns against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination. Now, the Vaccine Center on Reinoldo Rau street, will be open from 8 am to 1 pm. The objective is to facilitate access to vaccines for the public who cannot go to a health unit during the week. The campaigns, which take place throughout the country, seek to expand vaccination coverage in children under 15 years of age.

Only 47% of the target audience took the BCG vaccine, which protects against diseases such as tuberculosis. A similar situation is observed with immunizers against polio, rotavirus, tetravalent, among others. Next Saturday will be the D-day of vaccination, when all health units will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

