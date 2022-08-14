Skaf calls the police after having his name included in the list of signatures of the letter in defense of democracy | Sao Paulo

According to the Secretary of Public Security (SSP), the case was registered as a falsehood at the Electronic Police Station and forwarded to the 98th Police District, Cidade Monções, South Zone of São Paulo.

Skaf was instructed to go to the police station to give a statement and “give more details that can help in the clarification and elucidation of the facts”.

1 of 1 Paulo Skaf in a photo from 2018. — Photo: TV TEM/Reproduction Paulo Skaf in a photo from 2018. — Photo: TV TEM/Reproduction

During the 2018 elections, when Skaf tried to run for the state government, he approached President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Skaf came to be part of the Council of the Republic to offer suggestions to the president. But later this year, the two grew apart.

Bolsonaro did not sign the letter and made speeches against the document.

To Folha de S.Paulo, Skaf stated that he did not sign any of the two letters for democracy.

“Neither from USP nor from Fiesp. None. As they did to me, they must have done to many. A shame,” Skaf told the newspaper.

On Saturday night (13), the name of the former president of Fiesp no longer appeared in the search engine of the list of adhesions to the letter.

The letter already has more than 1 million signatures.

The act in defense of democracy and the Brazilian electoral system brought together businessmen, jurists, artists, social movements and unions at the University of São Paulo Law School on Thursday (11).

The event took a crowd to Largo de São Francisco, in downtown São Paulo, and ended with shouts of “Out, Bolsonaro”.

Inside the university, the speeches remembered the dead in the dictatorship and were marked by the demand for the maintenance of the democratic rule of law and respect for the Brazilian electoral system.