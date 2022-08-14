Sleeping after midnight can be very bad, says study

– Reading time: 3 minutes –

Sleeping after midnight is part of everyday life for many people in Brazil due to a large number of possibilities. However, some studies have pointed out that sleeping after midnight can be bad for people.

In fact, researchers at the Mass General Research Institute point out that there may be evidence that actually sleeping after midnight can negatively affect people. In short, the institute’s team hypothesized that the human brain should not be awake after midnight. In addition, they point out that staying awake after this time leads us to make some decisions that we would not make if we had rest, such as eating more, drinking more, etc.

Why is staying up after midnight bad for you?

In fact, studies that were done earlier ended up finding that people are much more likely to make bad decisions and engage in so-called “harmful” behavior during the night. In view of this, studies point out that incidents of suicide, drug abuse and more violent crimes are usually committed during the night.

From this perspective, people end up becoming more likely, too, to make food choices that are extremely unhealthy after the sun reaches the other side of the globe.

In addition, researchers at the Mass General Research Institute admit that some of these bad actions are explainable without having to analyze people’s brains. This is closely linked to the premise that it is much easier to run away and commit crimes at night, since the movement of people on the street is lower and the criminal is less likely to be caught.

However, the team accuses a biological cause, too. Simply put, people tend to see and perceive the existence of something during the day in a different way and at night in a different way. And this is tied to circadian rhythms that can change throughout the day.

Why is sleep important?

Without a doubt, sleep is a natural human process. However, with the transformation of society, the arrival of the capitalist mode of production, this process ended up being modified, even more so when humanity started to be exposed to artificial light.

In view of this, it is important to make it clear that the human body needs to receive sunlight in order to fulfill the circadian cycle. Generally, people who have depression, forgetfulness, some behavioral and even psychiatric disorders, usually have serious problems related to sleep.

When we break the circadian rhythm, the subject automatically starts to accelerate his aging process, also facing many difficulties in relation to his own health. When we sleep after midnight, or are exposed to artificial lights, it is very difficult to get into deep sleep, and as a result, there is no more melatonin release.

The absence of melatonin, in turn, gradually causes hormonal imbalance that can result in serious diseases, consequently.

How to build a healthy sleep routine?

It is very important for people to understand that sleeping early is essential for health. If you don’t work through the night and you have a chance to sleep around 11 pm, this time is the limit you should not exceed. As a result, you will wake up early and much more energetic.

However, it is known that the routine of those who study, work and do other activities will never match this time of rest. Therefore, it is necessary to put your priorities on paper and adapt your sleep schedules according to what is within your universe of personal experience.

So, did you know that sleeping after midnight is bad for you?