Solo father, Thales Bretas talks about raising children with Paulo Gustavo

Thales Bretas used Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day. He posted a photo with his children, Gael and Romeu, fruits of his relationship with comedian Paulo Gustavo, who died as a result of covid-19 in 2021. In the text, he refers to the family as a “nest with two parents, two boys and a lot of affection”.

A single father, the dermatologist said that “being a father” was his biggest life project since childhood, but the dream was questioned by himself when he understood himself to be gay.

“Being a father and having a family was my biggest life project. Since I was a child, I dreamed of constituting what gave me the basis of everything, the institution that taught me love. When I understood myself as gay, many people questioned this traditional format because human mentality requires time and conflicts to be transformed. And it was like this, fighting these conflicts (including within myself), that I ran after living what I dreamed so much”, he wrote.

In the sequence, he remembered his partner, whom he called his “ideal partner”, and reflected on the challenges of fatherhood today.

“I found the ideal partner, who dreamed like me, with the same principles and a lot of love to give. And so we made our nest, with two parents, two boys and a lot of affection! : being a father is not just flowers! It’s hard as hell! Challenging? But what in life can you conquer without challenges? The bigger the obstacles, the more valuable the prize”, he continued.

“Gael and Romeu are my two treasures, each day more precious and complex to find. Is the search constant, eternal? I love you, my children! And I love my father too, who used his sickle so much to cut me! parents, family and those who occupy this special place in our lives”, he concluded.