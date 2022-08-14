Something about this image doesn’t make sense. Can you find out what it is?

One of the most fun things to do on the internet is to participate in the challenges of finding errors in images. Perhaps by saying this we are awakening in you your memories of the famous 7 mistakes games, a game that everyone has come across at some point in their lives.

They are a lot of fun and are scattered all over the place, but we were talking about the illustrations that seem very normal at first, but that show something of wrong when we look too closely.

Unlike the 7 mistakes games that use more than one image so that people know what is right and what is not, this type of game uses only one picture. This is where the individual needs to find the difference, but without any support or copy to make a comparison.

Undoubtedly, the most fun is when we are unable to find the problem, because it seems that everything there is completely normal, but when we realize what is wrong… it is no longer possible to miss it.

These challenges tend to be very successful, so we brought one to test how sharp your perception is. The idea is the same as mentioned above. All you need to do is meet something in the image that doesn’t make sense in that context. And don’t worry about not being able to identify what it is, because when you notice the discrepancy, you’ll know it’s it.

And to make it even more exciting, we’re going to give you a time limit to find what’s wrong. How about 30 seconds to locate what the challenge asks for? We know it’s tight, but we believe you can do it!

Invite more people – friends, neighbors, relatives – and create a real competition between everyone.

Attention: so that the Just kidding lasts, people who start to find the “problem” should be silent and not reveal anything for everyone to try. You can see how many got it right and how many got it wrong at the end.

The one who finds it the fastest wins. And of course, there’s always the possibility that no one gets it right, so to make sure everyone knows what we’re talking about, we’ll leave the answer to this mystery down below.

Now that everyone has laid eyes on the image for 30 seconds, we have to give the final answer. The image really does appear to have normal elements, right? Yes, because the discrepancy is in the details.

If you look closely at the bench where the children are sitting, you will see that his four feet are different. It has a different finish, almost as if it had wheels. Curious, isn’t it? Who got it right?