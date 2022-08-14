Son of Djavan, out of tune on the program É de Casa and internet detonates with criticism: “sings very badly…”

Max Viana paid tribute to his father on the eve of the celebration, but when he released his voice, he ended up “slipping”

This Saturday (13), singer Max Viana paid tribute to his father on the program “It’s Home”, but ended up being heavily criticized and detonated on social media by netizens. The artist chose the song “Flor de lis” and “I devour you”both songs performed by his father, however, ended up slipping when releasing his voice.

“Djavan’s son is embarrassing his father“, fired an internet user. “Djavan’s son out of tune in the morning on Globo“, commented another. A third emphasized: “This son of Djavan sings very badly”. The singer also played with presenter Maria Beltrão in “Fleur de lis”: “From the foot that sprouted Maria Beltrão, not even a daisy was born“.

At the end of the presentation, the program leader rebutted: “But what a serious thing. From the foot that Maria Beltrão was born, not even margarida was born. Oh, my God, poor thing!”. In addition to interpreting his father’s hits, the singer had a chat with the presenters of the program talking about the importance of Djavan in Brazilian popular music.

But what really gave rise to talk were the criticisms that were made by those who followed the program. Social networks have become a platform: “Guys, Djavan’s son as a singer is a great son”, joked an internet user. In addition to Max, the program also had the participation of singer Simoninha, son of Wilson Simonal.