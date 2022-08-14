Speed ​​record: electric motorcycle bets on niobium to exceed 400 km/h – 08/13/2022

The new Tachyon Nb electric motorcycle bets on niobium to make history and break the current world land speed record. Created by North American Lightning Motorcycles, in partnership with the Brazilian company CBMM, Tachyon Nb uses metal in the frame, brake discs and electronic components to try to exceed 400 km/h.

The model, presented on August 11, in Carmel Valley, California (USA), began to be developed four years ago with the aim of testing the feasibility of applying niobium in various motorcycle components. The main advantages of metal, in the case of Tachyon Nb, are the possibility of reducing the weight of the chassis, while increasing resistance to torsion at high speeds.

The metal, obtained from pyrochlore ore, is also applied to the battery’s integrated charging module, which allows the entire system to be more efficient. “With the use of niobium we were able to reduce the loss in charging and energy delivery”, reveals the CEO and founder of Lightning MotorcyclesRichard Hatfield.

The novelty in the project is the use of niobium in the motorcycle’s brake discs, with the aim of improving performance at high temperatures. “When braking at such high speeds, the brakes heat up and deform, harming safety. With niobium, that doesn’t happen”, explains the engineer from CBMM and responsible for the development of the project, Daniel Wright.

How is Tachyon Nb?

The electric motorcycle has a “rocket” look, with a fairing that goes from the headlight to the tail. called streamlinerthe design is common to motorcycles trying to break speed records.

Tachyon Nb follows the streamliner style, with rocket-like fairing, common on bikes trying to break speed records Image: Disclosure

The electric motor of Tachyon nb uses the same technology as Formula E cars. The power must stay close to 300 hp, estimates Hatfield.

Taychon Nb will make its first attempt at the end of August, in the iconic salt flats of bonnevillewhere this type of challenge has been taking place since 1948. Although confident, its creator says that overcoming the 400 km/h barrier depends on external factors.

Using niobium prevents the brake disc from overheating and deforming Image: Disclosure

“The wind, the condition of the salt, anyway… This will only be the first time, but we hope to go faster than the last time”, he adds. In 2015, a Lightning motorcycle reached 218.637 mph, or 351.787 km/h. Leaving behind another 120 internal combustion motorcycles.

However, for him, the important thing about the partnership is to take electric vehicle technology to a new level. “Our mission is to continue to push the limits of what’s possible and drive the adoption of electric motorcycles globally,” concluded the CEO and founder of Lightning Motorcycles.