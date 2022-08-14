State and PBH do not comment on blocking of accounts for transfer Santa Casa – Gerais

Justice understood that the hospital did not have the necessary resources to pay for a new nursing salary floor (photo: Mateus Parreiras/EM/DA Press) The Municipality of Belo Horizonte and the Government of Minas Gerais did not comment on the judicial decision that provides for the blocking of public accounts for payment of the minimum salary of nursing professionals from the Santa Casa Group in the capital. Measure taken last Friday (12/8) gave a favorable opinion to the hospital, which does not have the resources to pay the readjusted salaries of employees.

Sought by the report, the City Hall of Belo Horizonte said that it was not notified of the decision. The state government, in turn, reported that it does not comment on lawsuits and, when summoned, will comment on the case files.

Judge Pedro Pereira Pimenta, of the 17th Federal Court of Justice of Belo Horizonte, understood that the Santa Casa of the capital of Minas Gerais would not be able to bear the costs of complying with the legislation of the new nursing floor and determined the blocking of accounts of the Fund Nacional de Sade and, alternatively, municipal and state funds for payment. The monthly amounts allocated to professionals who will receive the new salary exceed the R$ 3 million mark.

New floor and hospital insecurity

The new floor for nurses sets the salary at R$ 4,750 for public and private services. For nursing technicians, the amount is R$3,325, while nursing assistants and midwives must receive at least R$2,375. The measure, instituted through Law 14,434/2022, was approved by Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on August 5.

The approval of the new floors caused concern in hospitals, especially philanthropic ones, for not determining exactly where the resources for the increase in payroll expenses would come from.

According to the Federation of Santas Casas e Hospitais de Minas Gerais (Federassantas), more than 350 units were placed in a complicated situation after the approval of the new nursing floor, which is valid for August, including the risk of closings.

Holy House

The decision that determined the blocking of public accounts for the transfer of approximately R$ 3 million monthly Santa Casa de BH agreed with the lawsuit filed by the group’s management. According to the hospital’s Legal, Governance and Planning Director, Joo Costa Aguiar, Filho explained the reasons for going to court to obtain funding.

“Santa Casa de BH had already expressed, on the one hand, its support for nursing professionals. On the other hand, their concern with the fact that the new nursing floor did not bring its source of funding, as the institutions would pay for this increase in the salary of nurses, technicians and nursing assistants. Santa Casa notified the municipal, state and federal public farms to that effect, that once the law was passed, there should be funding. That didn’t happen,” he said.

It is worth noting that the judicial decision extends to the entire Jos Maria Alkimin complex, including the Emydio Germano Hospital (Hospital Central), Hilda Brando Maternity Hospital, in addition to clinics and specialized support centers, including the Dario Faria Medical Specialty Center. Tavares, Santa Casa de Misericrdia Eye Clinic of Belo Horizonte, Santa Casa de Misericrdia Oncology Institute of Belo Horizonte, Santa Casa BH Treatment and Diagnosis Center, Santa Casa BH Nephrology Institute and Santa Casa BH Transplant Center .