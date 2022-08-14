Strategic changes at Grupo Mateus



SÃO LUIS – As part of a strategic organizational change and alignment with the company’s new governance policy, Grupo Mateus announced the repositioning of executive positions. The company’s founder, Ilson Mateus, takes on a strategic role focused on the expansion plan, now as chairman of the Board of Directors.

The entrepreneur, who started the Group’s history in the late 1980s, transformed a small 50m2 grocery store in the city of Balsas-MA into the largest food retail company in the North/Northeast and the fourth largest in the country. During the management of Ilson Mateus, the company went public in October 2020 and consolidated itself in the national retail and wholesale market. With the confidence of investors, the genuinely Northeastern company expanded its operations to four new states in just two years and reached the end of 2021 with revenues of almost R$18 billion.

In his new position, Ilson Mateus takes on a new challenge: “I have been an employee of this company for 35 years. In this new phase, I will dedicate more time to the processes and sectors that involve the expansion project. We will grow even more and in an even more certain way. I pass the baton, with great honor, to my faithful squire, Jesuino Martins”, said the new chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Mateus.

NEW CEO

In this trajectory of growth and market consolidation, Ilson Mateus had the support of Jesuino Martins. The executive, who has been with the Group for 25 years and started his career at the company as an administrative assistant, passing through various management and board positions, held the position of Commercial and Operations VP for the last five years.

With the organizational change, Jesuino Martins becomes president of the Mateus Group and also accumulates the position of commercial and new business vice president. The new CEO will be replaced in the operational vice-presidency, Sandro Oliveira, an executive who arrived at the company just over a year ago to lead the expansion project to new states in the Northeast Region.

“The responsibility is great, but I am willing to continue the legacy of Seu Ilson with a lot of humility and work. We will keep the company young, innovative, fearless and deliver to the market an even more consistent company, made by a team of motivated and qualified employees”, highlighted the new president of Grupo Mateus.

NEW CFO/IR

Also as part of the change in the organizational chart of Grupo Mateus, a new executive joins the management team. With nearly 20 years of experience in finance and management in the retail sector, Tulio Queiroz assumes the position of Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. “I arrive to help the Group in this new phase, where governance, management methodology and sustained growth in generating value become fundamental elements”, said Queiroz.

