Student builds LEGO Boeing 737 and receives unusual invitation from airline

A passion for aviation and assembling LEGO objects led a student to his favorite airline, after he built a Boeing 737 in incredible detail. The work was made by Jack Carleson, a student at Arizona State University, who since he was little assembles personalized LEGO kits, which go beyond what is in the box of the most famous building toy in the world.

The last one was a Boeing 737-800 in Southwest Airlines colors, which took three months to complete, but resulted in a level of detail that jumped out at the marketing from the airline low cost American.

The jet has the colors and all the details of a real Southwest plane, including all 175 seats of the real planes inside, plus working flaps and engines that really spin outside.

Other details such as baggage loading conveyor and passenger stairs were also built by Carleson. Given the great work with the model, he was invited by Southwest to visit the company’s headquarters, fly in the simulator and now the LEGO model is displayed there.

