Symptoms of Covid-19, Flu and Sinusitis: What’s the Difference?







Symptoms of Covid 19 Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Unsurprisingly, lower temperatures facilitate the transmission of respiratory viruses. Closed environments help to warm the body. However, they make it difficult for air to circulate and renew. Which makes us more susceptible to virus invasion. And, in the midst of a pandemic, knowing what the Covid-19 symptoms it is fundamental. Thus, it is possible to distinguish different conditions, such as flu and sinusitis.

Some symptoms of covid-19, such as cough, fever, runny nose and malaise end up manifesting in other diseases as well. According to the infectious disease doctor, Dr. Ricardo Paul Koso, another factor related to cold is that it increases the production of secretions from the nose and airways.

What are the differences between the symptoms of Covid-19, flu and sinusitis

The symptoms are very similar. That is, everyone can manifest cough, runny nose and sometimes even fever, among other respiratory occurrences. Therefore, clinically it is very difficult to differentiate between a simple exacerbated allergic rhinosinusitis and a picture of flu caused by the influenza virus or even Covid-19.

But, there are characteristics that differ from the symptoms of Covid-19. As in the case of allergic rhinitis, which is suddenly decompensated by exposure to some factor that the patient is known to be allergic to. But, this does not completely guarantee the diagnosis.

As it is still a pandemic season, the recommendation is that respiratory symptoms be investigated to confirm or deny the diagnosis of Covid-19. After all, this is the virus with the highest circulation at the moment and has a great collective impact. Therefore, the test helps both in the diagnosis and treatment of the patient, as well as in the isolation orientation of him and his contacts.

Understand how the flu works

According with the doctor. Koso, the flu, or “flu syndrome”, is the set of typical signs and symptoms of an upper respiratory infection. It causes cough, runny nose, sore throat, nasal obstruction, and there may be fever. In addition, it starts in a few hours or days and lasts, on average, from five to seven days. In most cases, it is caused by a respiratory virus. That is, through speech, coughing, sneezing, nasal secretion and direct contact between contaminated hands, nose, mouth or eyes, as well as Sars-Cov-2.

In the flu syndrome, treatment is usually done with symptomatic medications such as anti-flu, analgesics, antipyretics and anti-inflammatory drugs. An important measure is also to ensure annual vaccination against Influenza, which is the virus that causes influenza and which can lead to more serious conditions in patients in risk groups or with chronic diseases.

Remembering that the flu syndrome can also be caused by other respiratory viruses, so that not necessarily those who are vaccinated cannot catch a “lighter flu”. Therefore, other control and prevention measures must always be followed.

What about sinusitis?

Sinusitis is a term that specifically refers to inflammation of the paranasal sinuses, which are closely related to the nasal cavity. Hence, it can be called “rhinosinusitis”, as the signs and symptoms of sinusitis and rhinitis overlap.

Sinusitis attacks can occur in people who already have previous allergic rhinitis and who are exposed to a specific trigger; Examples are: dust, pollen, strong smells. But, it can also be triggered by a common cold or flu-like syndrome.

In cases of sinusitis, the most important thing is to stay well hydrated, clean the nose with saline and treat the cause of the condition. In the case of allergic rhinitis, it is recommended to avoid exposure to triggering factors and to treat it with appropriate medications, such as antiallergic or nasal corticosteroids. Both in the acute crisis and in the long-term control of the disease. However, depending on the evolution and severity of symptoms, treatment with antibiotics may be necessary. But for that you need to go through a medical evaluation.

Source: Dr. Ricardo Paul Koso, infectious disease specialist and member of Doctoralia.