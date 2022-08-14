Taiwan thanks US for maintaining security in Taiwan Strait | World

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed “sincere gratitude” on Saturday to the United States for taking “concrete actions” to maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait. The Ministry reported that thirteen Chinese army planes passed through the region.

U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Friday that China “overreacted” in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, an event that sparked days of tension around the island — which China sees as its own territory.

The country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that China’s “unprovoked military and economic intimidation” “further strengthened the unity and resilience of the global democratic camp”.

At a rally on Saturday in southern Taiwan for local elections, which are scheduled for late November, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she is not only facing rival candidates, “but also pressure from the China”.

“Taiwanese are very enthusiastic and love freedom and democracy, so many good international friends came to Taiwan to support us. This is normal and good, but China threatens and intimidates Taiwan,” she said.

China continues its military activity near Taiwan, albeit on a much smaller scale compared to last week. The Taiwan Strait, whose boundary has been crossed by thirteen Chinese planes, acts as an unofficial border between the two territories.