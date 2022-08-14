Taiwanese chip reliance puts US economy at risk amid tensions with China

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Taiwanese chip reliance puts US economy at risk amid tensions with China 5 Views

Former US diplomat Chas Freeman believes China may be in a better position in the long term to enter this market in the race for microchip self-sufficiency.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Hello, Titus! Gabriel Jesus takes down paint, gives a show in London and commands Arsenal’s victory over Leicester in the Premier League

The match was played at the Emirates Stadium and won by Arsenal 4-2 After beat …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved