Tatá Werneck vents and reveals that she is being threatened by a hacker who acquired intimate conversations with the actress: “Trying to extort me”

the comedian Tata Werneck made an outburst on his social networks that shocked his fans and followers. In a publication in twitterthe actress revealed that she is being threatened in recent days by a hacker who would have been able to access her intimate conversations.

According to Tatá, the criminal would be asking for money in exchange for not leaking the information: “A hacker has accessed my intimate conversations and is threatening me and trying to extort me”, started. Despite the panic, Clara Maria’s mother revealed that she is trying to keep everything under control.

In the same publication, she says that she is already in contact with the authorities: “A police report has already been made and any media outlet that disseminates information from extortion will be colluding with the crime.”, he shared.

The case has some fans of the presenter worried. In the replies, some followers asked her to take care of her, while others even offered to find the whereabouts of the invader. So far, there have been no updates on the case.