Tax rule discussed at the Ministry of Economy will be a time bomb – 08/13/2022

Last week, the news was released that there would be a discussion within the Ministry of Economy about the implementation of a new fiscal anchor. The idea would be to define a model of fluctuation bands around a previously established target for the debt/GDP ratio.

Ultimately, this proposal would aim to contain the evolution of public debt and restore the credibility lost after the spending ceiling has been amended several times in recent years. The big question is whether a model like this would really work.

On the one hand, it is clear that setting a target to control the size of the public debt is something that pleases the market, as well as being healthy for the economy itself. In particular, for creditors, it doesn’t matter how you arrive at a controlled debt, as long as it is in fact controlled. In this sense, the expenditure ceiling, then in force, was a way to achieve this.

In theory, the new proposed rule would be more advantageous, as it gives greater flexibility to the public manager in the conduct of fiscal policy. After all, limiting debt by reducing spending is just one of three instruments available to achieve this goal. The other two are the increase in current income and the increase in extraordinary income, via the sale of assets.

Thus, the goal could be achieved by combining several instruments and not just one, freeing the government from the straitjacket represented by the spending ceiling. But the issue is not as simple as it seems, as it involves a mathematical aspect of non-trivial control.

The new proposal to control the level of debt brings with it a pro-cyclical policy, which implies tightening the “tourniquet” when the country most needs investment. We must remember that the debt/GDP ratio has GDP in the denominator. Thus, when GDP decreases, this ratio increases.

With the reduction in GDP, less taxes are collected, further worsening the debt/GDP ratio. At this point, the government will have to reduce its spending to bring the debt/GDP ratio back to the established target. But that will only increase the economic slowdown that started this process even further.

The old spending ceiling, on the other hand, is countercyclical. By carrying a nominal objective (prior year’s expenditures corrected for inflation) in a recessive process, expenditures, as a proportion of GDP, will increase, precisely because GDP has decreased.

In other words, the spending ceiling rule helps to mitigate the effects of business cycles, as it allows spending more in relation to GDP when there is a recession and less when the economy is expanding.

And it is precisely in the pro-cyclicality of the new proposal under discussion that the great weakness of the target for public debt that is intended to be adopted lies. Basically, we will be preparing a ticking time bomb that will certainly result in new political pressures to “make exceptions” to the new rule when the “cow of the economy is going to the swamp” in the future.

Perhaps that is why technicians from the Ministry of Economy have thought about the “bands” of debt fluctuation. These bands would serve to absorb unexpected shocks that would take the debt/GDP ratio out of the desired path, similar to how inflation targets work. That way, the government would still have some wiggle room in the event of an “unexpected” recession.

But the difference is that an effective Central Bank (BC) starts to act by raising the interest rate immediately after understanding that the target (the center of the target, not the upper band) is at risk. To imitate the behavior of the BC in the target system, the Federal Government should cut spending immediately, after it became clear that the center of the indebtedness target would be compromised.

To be more clear, in the inflation targeting system, the band is not an excuse to let inflation run wild, as it tends to destroy the credibility of the monetary authority (as happened during the Tombini administration at the BC).

In the same way, the debt target band shouldn’t serve as an excuse to spend more “if necessary”, otherwise we would throw this rule in the same mass grave as the others we already had. But, unfortunately, that’s exactly what will happen here; just look at our history of political decisions.

In essence, the spending cap rule written into the Constitution was our best chance to build fiscal credibility: a simple, easy-to-understand, counter-cyclical rule that could have spurred a reform of the public budget. But, unfortunately, what happened recently was the opposite: the public budget induced a reform (actually, the end) of the spending ceiling.

In fact, any other type of rule that does not result in a reduction in expenses will be less apt to induce reforms that make the Brazilian State sustainable over time. If the ceiling that was in force was not able to withstand political pressures, what about a more flexible rule, such as the one being proposed?

At the end of the day, the lack of fiscal control will continue to put pressure on the debt/GDP ratio and, unfortunately, the result of this will be the continued loss of credibility with creditors, with the consequent increase in real interest rates and, the worst, lower economic growth. over time and reduced capacity to generate employment. Is that what we want?