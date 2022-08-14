Technology against stroke is incorporated into SUS

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Wednesday (10) the inclusion of thrombectomy in the procedures performed by the Unified Health System (SUS). The treatment is highly specialized and is used in the acute phase of stroke. The technology should be fully deployed by the end of this year.

According to information from Brazil Agency, thrombectomy consists of inserting a catheter into the patient’s blood vessel to remove the blockage and restore blood flow to the affected area. Also according to Queiroga, who made the announcement during the Global Stroke Alliance – for Stroke without Frontiers, a medical congress aimed at debating stroke in the capital of São Paulo, the logistics of thrombectomy are complex, but there is already national experience to perform the procedure.

publicity

Health incorporates technology against stroke to SUS. Image: Reproduction/Agência Brasil

“There are 88 centers in Brazil that provide specialized treatment for stroke, but not all of them will have this technology at first. This is done step by step. It can only be available in those centers where there is technical qualification of teams of qualified professionals”, explained the minister.

Before being approved for insertion in the SUS, the technology was evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec). The ordinance was published by the Department of Science and Technology and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE), of the Ministry of Health, with the third phase remaining to be completed, which is the availability of specialized hospitals.

The criteria for choosing the sites will be the indicators of each of the hospitals, such as stroke mortality data, length of hospital stay, readmissions, patients who are treated with thrombolytics and the experience of physicians.

Read more!

“This is the most effective way to reduce deaths from stroke, but those who have it need therapy to reperfuse the artery that is clogged leading to stroke. This is done with thrombolytics, which are drugs that dissolve the clot, or with thrombectomy. It’s like a heart attack, but the logistics of a stroke are more complex because we have less time”, added the manager, noting that stroke is the leading cause of death in the world, affecting 18 million people a year.

What is stroke?

Stroke happens when blood vessels that carry blood to the brain clog or break, causing paralysis of the brain area that has been without blood circulation. There are two types of stroke, which occur for different reasons: hemorrhagic stroke and ischemic stroke.

Ischemic stroke is the most common and represents 85% of all cases. Hemorrhagic is responsible for 15% of all stroke cases, but can cause death more often.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!