Tenório freaks out and leaves children without money in Pantanal

tenorio (Murilo Benício) is already on the verge of madness in wetland, and this is increasingly made explicit by the outbursts and absurd phrases of the villain, who expelled Maria (Isabel Teixeira) from home to keep Zuleica (Aline Borges) as a maid in a place that looks more like a captivity. In the next chapters, Tenório will reach the limit again, but this time it’s his children who pay the price. Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Caue Campos).

Disgusted by the complaints inside the house, including, mainly, the comments about the heat and the need to use the generator to turn on the air conditioners, Tenório goes into a new generalized outbreak and yells at his children, making it very clear that they will have to fend for themselves. alone.

Zuleica will be disgusted with Tenório’s attitude in the nine o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

“From now on, you’ll have to support yourself,” says Tenório, in his old-fashioned way, leaving his children in the gutter while Zuleica suffers from body aches and longing for the benefits left behind in São Paulo, including an quiet and basic appliances that facilitated the routine for the whole family.

Increasingly dominated by bitterness, Tenório will manage to distance himself from practically everyone in the next chapters of Pantanal, which is why he will have difficulties dealing with the imminent war against José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), responsible for the climax of the nine o’clock soap opera.